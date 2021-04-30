Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kansai / Shiga

Twin Bell Golf Club - Tsuchiyama Course

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6821 yards
Slope N/A
Rating 71.9
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Blue 72 6821 yards 71.9
White 72 6348 yards
Red 72 5380 yards

Course Details

Year Built 1996
Architect Mitsuaki Kobayashi (1996)

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes

Policies

Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

