Twin Bell Golf Club - Tsuchiyama Course
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6821 yards
Slope N/A
Rating 71.9
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Blue
|72
|6821 yards
|71.9
|White
|72
|6348 yards
|Red
|72
|5380 yards
Course Details
Year Built 1996
Architect Mitsuaki Kobayashi (1996)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Policies
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Stay & Play Offers
From $95
Valid dates: Apr 30, 2021 - Oct 30, 2021
• 18 holes with a cart on our award winning golf course designed by Rees Jones
Course Layout