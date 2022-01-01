Meishin-Ritto Country Club
About
Holes 18
Type Private
Style Woodland
Par 72
Length 7100 yards
Slope 133
Rating 75.9
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back/A
|72
|7100 yards
|75.9
|133
|Back/B
|72
|6706 yards
|Front/A
|72
|6270 yards
|71.7
|123
|Front/B
|72
|5900 yards
Scorecard for Meishin-Ritto Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 75.9/133
|411
|621
|400
|456
|195
|374
|220
|374
|518
|3569
|652
|435
|412
|357
|178
|375
|160
|395
|567
|3531
|7100
|Black M: 74.1/125
|390
|555
|375
|456
|182
|357
|198
|346
|483
|3342
|626
|395
|388
|335
|160
|352
|148
|395
|557
|3356
|6698
|White M: 71.7/123 W: 71.7/123
|374
|522
|353
|429
|165
|344
|176
|320
|457
|3140
|598
|365
|358
|319
|149
|325
|120
|363
|533
|3130
|6270
|Red W: 67.1/113
|357
|480
|320
|304
|133
|286
|155
|251
|346
|2632
|439
|285
|287
|270
|134
|227
|105
|290
|450
|2487
|5119
|Handicap
|9
|3
|15
|1
|13
|7
|17
|5
|11
|10
|4
|16
|8
|14
|2
|18
|6
|12
|Par
|4
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|3
|4
|5
|36
|5
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|3
|4
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1969
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
GPS Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Golf Simulator No
Indoor Practice No
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted American Express, Nicos, JCB, Mastercard, Visa
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
