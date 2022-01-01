Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kansai / Shiga

Meishin-Ritto Country Club

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

GolfPass Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 18
Type Private
Style Woodland
Par 72
Length 7100 yards
Slope 133
Rating 75.9
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back/A 72 7100 yards 75.9 133
Back/B 72 6706 yards
Front/A 72 6270 yards 71.7 123
Front/B 72 5900 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Meishin-Ritto Country Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Blue M: 75.9/133 411 621 400 456 195 374 220 374 518 3569 652 435 412 357 178 375 160 395 567 3531 7100
Black M: 74.1/125 390 555 375 456 182 357 198 346 483 3342 626 395 388 335 160 352 148 395 557 3356 6698
White M: 71.7/123 W: 71.7/123 374 522 353 429 165 344 176 320 457 3140 598 365 358 319 149 325 120 363 533 3130 6270
Red W: 67.1/113 357 480 320 304 133 286 155 251 346 2632 439 285 287 270 134 227 105 290 450 2487 5119
Handicap 9 3 15 1 13 7 17 5 11 10 4 16 8 14 2 18 6 12
Par 4 5 4 4 3 4 3 4 5 36 5 4 4 4 3 4 3 4 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1969
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
GPS Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Golf Simulator No
Indoor Practice No

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted American Express, Nicos, JCB, Mastercard, Visa
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a GolfPass ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
Omi Hills GC - Fist: #4
Omi Hills Golf Club - Fist/Sasayuri Course
Hino, Shiga
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Omi Hills GC - Sasayuri: #3
Omi Hills Golf Club - Shakunage/Sasayuri Course
Hino, Shiga
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Comwood GC
Comwood Golf Club
Koka, Shiga
Resort/Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Omi Hills GC - Shakunage: #4
Omi Hills Golf Club - Shakunage/Fist Course
Hino, Shiga
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Twin Bell GC - Tsuchiyama: #18 & clubhouse
Twin Bell Golf Club - Tsuchiyama Course
Koka, Shiga
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Shiga GC: #4
Shiga Golf Club
Koka, Shiga
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Daikoka CC Kamura: Clubhouse
Daikoka Country Club Kamura Course
Koka, Shiga
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Gamo GC - Hira: #5
Gamo Golf Club - Suzuka/Hira Course
Hino, Shiga
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Diamond Shiga CC
Diamond Shiga Country Club
Koka, Shiga
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Gamo GC - Ibuki: #4
Gamo Golf Club - Hira/Ibuki Course
Hino, Shiga
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Gamo GC - Suzuka: #4
Gamo Golf Club - Ibuki/Suzuka Course
Hino, Shiga
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Daikoka CC Aburahi
Daikoka Country Club Aburahi - Suzuka/Ibuki Course
Koka, Shiga
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Course Layout
Now Reading
Search Near Me