Omi Hills Golf Club - Shakunage/Fist Course
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 7108 yards
Slope 131
Rating 74.9
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|7108 yards
|74.9
|131
|Regular
|72
|6660 yards
|73.1
|123
|Ladies
|72
|5263 yards
|67.1
|113
Scorecard for Shizuriki/Fist
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 74.9/131
|582
|371
|211
|434
|382
|537
|335
|394
|209
|3455
|411
|580
|405
|148
|408
|375
|422
|183
|617
|3549
|7004
|Regular M: 73.1/123
|570
|357
|186
|351
|368
|510
|320
|386
|190
|3238
|390
|550
|370
|129
|399
|343
|398
|167
|584
|3330
|6568
|Ladies W: 67.1/113
|405
|303
|111
|263
|331
|413
|271
|344
|106
|2547
|283
|420
|307
|109
|305
|304
|334
|128
|425
|2615
|5162
|Handicap
|3
|17
|9
|1
|13
|5
|15
|11
|7
|10
|6
|12
|18
|4
|14
|2
|16
|8
|Par
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|4
|4
|3
|36
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1976
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies No
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted VISA, Mastercard, Diners, JCB
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesMeeting Facilities
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Stay & Play Offers
From $95
Valid dates: Apr 30, 2021 - Oct 30, 2021
• 18 holes with a cart on our award winning golf course designed by Rees Jones
Course Layout