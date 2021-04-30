Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kansai / Shiga

Omi Hills Golf Club - Shakunage/Fist Course

Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Rating Snapshot

5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Recommend this course
About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 7108 yards
Slope 131
Rating 74.9
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 7108 yards 74.9 131
Regular 72 6660 yards 73.1 123
Ladies 72 5263 yards 67.1 113
Scorecard for Shizuriki/Fist
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 74.9/131 582 371 211 434 382 537 335 394 209 3455 411 580 405 148 408 375 422 183 617 3549 7004
Regular M: 73.1/123 570 357 186 351 368 510 320 386 190 3238 390 550 370 129 399 343 398 167 584 3330 6568
Ladies W: 67.1/113 405 303 111 263 331 413 271 344 106 2547 283 420 307 109 305 304 334 128 425 2615 5162
Handicap 3 17 9 1 13 5 15 11 7 10 6 12 18 4 14 2 16 8
Par 5 4 3 4 4 5 4 4 3 36 4 5 4 3 4 4 4 3 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1976
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies No
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted VISA, Mastercard, Diners, JCB

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Meeting Facilities

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

