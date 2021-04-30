Omi Hills Golf Club - Fist/Sasayuri Course
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 7004 yards
Slope 131
Rating 74.9
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|7004 yards
|74.9
|131
|Regular
|72
|6568 yards
|73.1
|123
|Ladies
|72
|5162 yards
|67.1
|113
Scorecard for Fist/Squat
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 74.9/131
|411
|580
|405
|148
|408
|375
|422
|183
|617
|3549
|405
|463
|460
|188
|448
|521
|360
|185
|529
|3559
|7108
|Regular M: 73.1/123
|390
|550
|370
|129
|399
|343
|398
|167
|584
|3330
|363
|441
|399
|177
|430
|499
|344
|171
|506
|3330
|6660
|Ladies W: 67.1/113
|283
|420
|307
|109
|305
|304
|334
|128
|425
|2615
|306
|306
|338
|111
|300
|412
|320
|118
|437
|2648
|5263
|Handicap
|9
|5
|11
|17
|3
|13
|1
|15
|7
|14
|6
|2
|12
|4
|8
|18
|16
|10
|Par
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|36
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|3
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1976
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies No
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted VISA, Mastercard, Diners, JCB
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesMeeting Facilities
Reviews
Course Layout