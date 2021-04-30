Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Hokkaido

Yuni Tobu Golf Club - Wind/Water Course

Rating Snapshot
About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6839 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Black 72 6839 yards
Blue 72 6456 yards
White 72 6045 yards
Lime 72 5654 yards
Red 72 5049 yards
Scorecard
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Black M: 73.1/123 381 440 503 153 372 404 177 369 569 3368 382 402 389 163 565 451 416 199 504 3471 6839
Blue M: 70.7/121 361 417 475 138 355 383 158 343 543 3173 362 379 369 152 543 426 393 183 476 3283 6456
White M: 69.8/118 335 390 447 138 332 360 135 325 517 2979 340 348 348 140 519 389 367 162 453 3066 6045
Red W: 70.2/119 322 369 426 122 268 354 118 311 487 2777 317 319 348 128 478 361 346 151 429 2877 5654
Green W: 67.1/113 285 352 380 110 268 291 118 311 446 2561 285 281 275 95 373 324 288 151 376 2448 5009
Handicap 5 11 7 9 13 1 15 17 3 10 12 2 14 4 16 6 18 8
Par 4 4 5 3 4 4 3 4 5 36 4 4 4 3 5 4 4 3 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1993
Golf Season April - October

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
GPS Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted AMEX, MASTER, JCB, VISA, Diners, NICOS, UC, DC, Saison, Nissenren
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Fivesomes Allowed No
Walking Allowed Yes
Dress code No shirts without collars, jeans, sandals & tsukkake.

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lounge, Meeting Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms

