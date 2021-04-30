Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kyushu / Fukuoka

Chisan Onga Country Club - Genkai/Onga Course

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

GolfPass Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6300 yards
Slope 121
Rating 70.7
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6300 yards 70.7 121
Regular 72 5920 yards 69.2 117
Ladies 72 5198 yards 67.1 113
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Genkai - Onga
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 70.7/121 506 233 359 480 205 414 424 350 348 3319 495 372 335 342 149 328 118 334 508 2981 6300
Regular M: 69.2/117 491 189 340 465 165 382 399 340 334 3105 480 338 324 336 130 309 105 319 474 2815 5920
Ladies W: 67.1/113 450 119 316 409 120 320 333 296 266 2629 463 317 251 312 115 284 91 319 417 2569 5198
Handicap 4 2 10 12 6 14 16 18 8 5 1 11 7 13 15 9 17 3
Par 5 3 4 5 3 4 4 4 4 36 5 4 4 4 3 4 3 4 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1973
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range No
Caddies Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted VISA, Diners, JCB
Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a GolfPass ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
Chisan Onga CC - Tsukushi: #6
Chisan Onga Country Club - Tsukushi/Genkai Course
Onga, Fukuoka
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Chisan Onga CC - Onga: #5
Chisan Onga Country Club - Tsukushi/Onga Course
Onga, Fukuoka
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Moon Lake GC - Kurate - East: #7
Moon Lake Golf Club - Kurate Course - East/Medium
Kurate, Fukuoka
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Moon Lake GC - Kurate - Medium: #4
Moon Lake Golf Club - Kurate Course - Medium/West
Kurate, Fukuoka
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Moon Lake GC - Kurate - East: #1
Moon Lake Golf Club - Kurate Course - West/East
Kurate, Fukuoka
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Fukuoka Kokusai CC - Nanamata: #6
Fukuoka Kokusai Country Club - Nanamata Course
Munakata, Fukuoka
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Fukuoka Kokusai CC - Nakayama: #7
Fukuoka Kokusai Country Club - Nakayama Course
Munakata, Fukuoka
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Wakamatsu GC
Wakamatsu Golf Club
Kitakyushu, Fukuoka
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Mission Valley GC: #9
Mission Valley Golf Club
Kotake, Fukuoka
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Kitakyushu CC - Plum: #3
Kitakyushu Country Club - Pine/Plum Course
Iizuka, Fukuoka
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Kitakyushu CC - Plum: #2
Kitakyushu Country Club - Plum/Bamboo Course
Iizuka, Fukuoka
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Kitakyushu CC - Bamboo: #4
Kitakyushu Country Club - Bamboo/Pine Course
Iizuka, Fukuoka
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review

Stay & Play Offers

Black Lake Golf Club
Stay & Play at Black Lake Golf Club
From $95
Valid dates: Apr 30, 2021 - Oct 30, 2021
• 18 holes with a cart on our award winning golf course designed by Rees Jones
Wilderness and Wild Rock Overnight Packages
Travel Offers
Wilderness and Wild Rock Overnight Packages
From $174
Silverado Resort and Spa
Travel Offers
Unlimited Golf Package at Silverado Resort and Spa, Napa
From $489
Grand Geneva Resort - Stay & Golf FREE Package
Travel Offers
Grand Geneva Resort - Stay & Golf FREE Package
From $139
Champions Package at Turning Stone Resort
Travel Offers
Champions Package at Turning Stone Resort
From $1100
Course Layout
Now Reading
Search Near Me