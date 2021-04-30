Chisan Onga Country Club - Tsukushi/Genkai Course
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6276 yards
Slope 121
Rating 70.7
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6276 yards
|70.7
|121
|Regular
|72
|5940 yards
|69.2
|117
|Regular (W)
|72
|5940 yards
|70.2
|119
|Ladies
|72
|5026 yards
|67.1
|113
Scorecard for Tsukushi - Genkai
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 70.7/121
|315
|492
|190
|324
|508
|102
|322
|305
|399
|2957
|506
|233
|359
|480
|205
|414
|424
|350
|348
|3319
|6276
|Regular M: 69.2/117 W: 70.2/119
|310
|481
|169
|308
|488
|102
|305
|294
|378
|2835
|491
|189
|340
|465
|165
|382
|399
|340
|334
|3105
|5940
|Ladies W: 67.1/113
|296
|361
|115
|308
|428
|102
|294
|223
|270
|2397
|450
|119
|316
|409
|120
|320
|333
|296
|266
|2629
|5026
|Handicap
|8
|10
|2
|4
|12
|14
|16
|18
|6
|7
|9
|1
|3
|11
|13
|15
|17
|5
|Par
|4
|5
|3
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|4
|36
|5
|3
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|4
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1973
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range No
Caddies Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted VISA, Diners, JCB
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Reviews
Course Layout