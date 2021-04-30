Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kyushu / Fukuoka

Chisan Onga Country Club - Tsukushi/Genkai Course

0
Rating Snapshot
Rating Snapshot

Rating Index Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6276 yards
Slope 121
Rating 70.7
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6276 yards 70.7 121
Regular 72 5940 yards 69.2 117
Regular (W) 72 5940 yards 70.2 119
Ladies 72 5026 yards 67.1 113
Scorecard for Tsukushi - Genkai
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 70.7/121 315 492 190 324 508 102 322 305 399 2957 506 233 359 480 205 414 424 350 348 3319 6276
Regular M: 69.2/117 W: 70.2/119 310 481 169 308 488 102 305 294 378 2835 491 189 340 465 165 382 399 340 334 3105 5940
Ladies W: 67.1/113 296 361 115 308 428 102 294 223 270 2397 450 119 316 409 120 320 333 296 266 2629 5026
Handicap 8 10 2 4 12 14 16 18 6 7 9 1 3 11 13 15 17 5
Par 4 5 3 4 5 3 4 4 4 36 5 3 4 5 3 4 4 4 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1973
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range No
Caddies Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted VISA, Diners, JCB
Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Reviews

