Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kyushu / Fukuoka

Genkai Golf Club

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

GolfPass Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Links
Par 72
Length 7011 yards
Slope 124
Rating 70.2
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back/A 72 7011 yards 70.2 124
Back/B 72 6621 yards
Reg/A 72 6452 yards 68.7 120
Reg/B 72 6059 yards
Gold/A (W) 72 5487 yards 66.1 116
Gold/B 72 5093 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Genkai Golf Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Blue M: 70.2/124 503 443 211 413 529 400 203 383 426 3511 516 391 430 215 435 544 378 197 394 3500 7011
White M: 68.7/120 491 391 185 365 510 385 175 335 402 3239 484 376 399 187 369 485 370 175 368 3213 6452
Red W: 66.1/116 482 322 155 276 445 255 145 262 300 2642 473 350 323 178 303 472 289 153 304 2845 5487
Handicap 11 5 7 3 13 1 15 17 9 12 14 2 6 4 8 18 10 16
Par 5 4 3 4 5 4 3 4 4 36 5 4 4 3 4 5 4 3 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1963
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, UC, DC, UFJ, Diners

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Banquet Facilities

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a GolfPass ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
Fukuoka Kokusai CC - Nakayama: #7
Fukuoka Kokusai Country Club - Nakayama Course
Munakata, Fukuoka
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Chisan Onga CC - Tsukushi: #6
Chisan Onga Country Club - Tsukushi/Genkai Course
Onga, Fukuoka
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Fukuoka Kokusai CC - Nanamata: #6
Fukuoka Kokusai Country Club - Nanamata Course
Munakata, Fukuoka
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Chisan Onga CC - Genkai: #5
Chisan Onga Country Club - Genkai/Onga Course
Onga, Fukuoka
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Chisan Onga CC - Onga: #5
Chisan Onga Country Club - Tsukushi/Onga Course
Onga, Fukuoka
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Koga GC
Koga Golf Club
Koga, Fukuoka
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Moon Lake GC - Kurate - East: #7
Moon Lake Golf Club - Kurate Course - East/Medium
Kurate, Fukuoka
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Moon Lake GC - Kurate - Medium: #4
Moon Lake Golf Club - Kurate Course - Medium/West
Kurate, Fukuoka
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Moon Lake GC - Kurate - East: #1
Moon Lake Golf Club - Kurate Course - West/East
Kurate, Fukuoka
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Wakamatsu GC
Wakamatsu Golf Club
Kitakyushu, Fukuoka
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Fukuoka CC
Fukuoka Country Club
Fukuoka, Fukuoka
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Mission Valley GC: #9
Mission Valley Golf Club
Kotake, Fukuoka
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Course Layout
Now Reading
Search Near Me