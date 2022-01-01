Genkai Golf Club
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Links
Par 72
Length 7011 yards
Slope 124
Rating 70.2
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back/A
|72
|7011 yards
|70.2
|124
|Back/B
|72
|6621 yards
|Reg/A
|72
|6452 yards
|68.7
|120
|Reg/B
|72
|6059 yards
|Gold/A (W)
|72
|5487 yards
|66.1
|116
|Gold/B
|72
|5093 yards
Scorecard for Genkai Golf Club
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 70.2/124
|503
|443
|211
|413
|529
|400
|203
|383
|426
|3511
|516
|391
|430
|215
|435
|544
|378
|197
|394
|3500
|7011
|White M: 68.7/120
|491
|391
|185
|365
|510
|385
|175
|335
|402
|3239
|484
|376
|399
|187
|369
|485
|370
|175
|368
|3213
|6452
|Red W: 66.1/116
|482
|322
|155
|276
|445
|255
|145
|262
|300
|2642
|473
|350
|323
|178
|303
|472
|289
|153
|304
|2845
|5487
|Handicap
|11
|5
|7
|3
|13
|1
|15
|17
|9
|12
|14
|2
|6
|4
|8
|18
|10
|16
|Par
|5
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|36
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|36
|72
Year Built 1963
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round
Carts Yes
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, UC, DC, UFJ, Diners
Restaurant
Banquet Facilities
