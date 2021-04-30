Chisan Moriyama Golf Club - Ariake/Unzen Course
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6377 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6377 yards
|Regular
|72
|6045 yards
|Ladies
|72
|5454 yards
Scorecard for Ariake - Unzen
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|White M: 70.7/121
|472
|152
|404
|314
|191
|489
|379
|289
|414
|3104
|412
|351
|231
|376
|368
|506
|501
|173
|371
|3289
|6393
|Yellow M: 69.2/117
|464
|135
|388
|303
|169
|474
|351
|274
|398
|2956
|390
|326
|177
|353
|349
|498
|461
|155
|358
|3067
|6023
|Red W: 70.2/119
|454
|135
|345
|303
|146
|437
|304
|241
|365
|2730
|357
|308
|150
|328
|325
|456
|429
|141
|285
|2779
|5509
|Handicap
|11
|17
|1
|9
|13
|7
|3
|15
|5
|2
|12
|14
|16
|6
|4
|10
|18
|8
|Par
|5
|3
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|4
|36
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|5
|3
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1974
Greens Bent/Korai Grass
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted VISA, American Express, Diners, JCB
Food & BeverageRestaurant
