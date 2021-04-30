Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kyushu / Nagasaki

Chisan Moriyama Golf Club - Ariake/Unzen Course

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

GolfPass Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6377 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6377 yards
Regular 72 6045 yards
Ladies 72 5454 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Ariake - Unzen
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
White M: 70.7/121 472 152 404 314 191 489 379 289 414 3104 412 351 231 376 368 506 501 173 371 3289 6393
Yellow M: 69.2/117 464 135 388 303 169 474 351 274 398 2956 390 326 177 353 349 498 461 155 358 3067 6023
Red W: 70.2/119 454 135 345 303 146 437 304 241 365 2730 357 308 150 328 325 456 429 141 285 2779 5509
Handicap 11 17 1 9 13 7 3 15 5 2 12 14 16 6 4 10 18 8
Par 5 3 4 4 3 5 4 4 4 36 4 4 3 4 4 5 5 3 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1974
Greens Bent/Korai Grass
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted VISA, American Express, Diners, JCB

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a GolfPass ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
Chisan Moriyama GC - Tachibana: #3
Chisan Moriyama Golf Club - Unzen/Tachibana Course
Isahaya, Nagasaki
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Chisan Moriyama GC - Ariake: #5
Chisan Moriyama Golf Club - Tachibana/Ariake Course
Isahaya, Nagasaki
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Aino CC: #14
Aino Country Club
Unzen, Nagasaki
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Omurawan CC - Old
Omurawan Country Club - Old Course
Omura, Nagasaki
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Omurawan CC - New
Omurawan Country Club - New Course
Omura, Nagasaki
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Passage Kinkai Island GC: #6
Passage Kinkai Island Golf Club
Nagasaki, Nagasaki
Private/Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Cherry Amakusa GC: #17
Cherry Amakusa Golf Course
Kamiamakusa, Kumamoto
Public
0.0
0
Write Review
Ariake CC: #1
Ariake Country Club
Omuta, Fukuoka
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review

Stay & Play Offers

Black Lake Golf Club
Stay & Play at Black Lake Golf Club
From $95
Valid dates: Apr 30, 2021 - Oct 30, 2021
• 18 holes with a cart on our award winning golf course designed by Rees Jones
Wilderness and Wild Rock Overnight Packages
Travel Offers
Wilderness and Wild Rock Overnight Packages
From $174
Silverado Resort and Spa
Travel Offers
Unlimited Golf Package at Silverado Resort and Spa, Napa
From $489
Grand Geneva Resort - Stay & Golf FREE Package
Travel Offers
Grand Geneva Resort - Stay & Golf FREE Package
From $139
Champions Package at Turning Stone Resort
Travel Offers
Champions Package at Turning Stone Resort
From $1100
Course Layout
Now Reading
Search Near Me