Unzen Golf Links - Short Course
About
Holes 9
Type Public
Par 27
Length 1099 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|27
|1099 yards
Scorecard for Short Course
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|Total
|Men M: 27.2/87
|111
|133
|135
|88
|79
|104
|170
|134
|142
|1096
|1096
|Ladies W: 28.5/89
|111
|133
|135
|88
|79
|104
|170
|134
|142
|1096
|1096
|Handicap
|7
|1
|2
|3
|9
|8
|5
|6
|4
|Par
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|27
|27
Course Details
Year Built 1913
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Golf Simulator No
Indoor Practice No
Policies
Single Allowed Yes
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
Course Layout