Unzen Golf Links - Short Course in Unzen, Nagasaki, Japan | GolfPass
Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kyushu / Nagasaki

Unzen Golf Links - Short Course

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

GolfPass Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 9
Type Public
Par 27
Length 1099 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 27 1099 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Short Course
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out Total
Men M: 27.2/87 111 133 135 88 79 104 170 134 142 1096 1096
Ladies W: 28.5/89 111 133 135 88 79 104 170 134 142 1096 1096
Handicap 7 1 2 3 9 8 5 6 4
Par 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 27 27

Course Details

Year Built 1913
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Golf Simulator No
Indoor Practice No

Policies

Single Allowed Yes

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a GolfPass ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
Unzen Golf Links
Unzen Golf Links - Main Course
Unzen, Nagasaki
Public
0.0
0
Write Review
Shimabara CC: #1
Shimabara Country Club
Minamishimabara, Nagasaki
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Aino CC: #14
Aino Country Club
Unzen, Nagasaki
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Chisan Moriyama GC - Unzen: #8
Chisan Moriyama Golf Club - Ariake/Unzen Course
Isahaya, Nagasaki
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Chisan Moriyama GC - Tachibana: #3
Chisan Moriyama Golf Club - Unzen/Tachibana Course
Isahaya, Nagasaki
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Chisan Moriyama GC - Ariake: #5
Chisan Moriyama Golf Club - Tachibana/Ariake Course
Isahaya, Nagasaki
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Konagai Country Club
Isahaya, Nagasaki
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Nagasaki International GC
Nagasaki International Golf Club
Isahaya, Nagasaki
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Cherry Amakusa GC: #17
Cherry Amakusa Golf Course
Kamiamakusa, Kumamoto
Public
0.0
0
Write Review
The Masters Amakusa: #7
The Masters Amakusa Course
Amakusa, Kumamoto
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Kikitsu CC
Kikitsu Country Club
Isahaya, Nagasaki
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Greenland Resort GC - Orange: #3
Greenland Resort Golf Course - Orange
Arao, Kumamoto
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Course Layout
Now Reading
Search Near Me