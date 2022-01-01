Nagasaki International Golf Club
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 7090 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Yellow
|72
|7090 yards
|Blue
|72
|6733 yards
|White
|72
|6333 yards
|Gold
|72
|5933 yards
|Red
|72
|5465 yards
|Pink
|72
|4483 yards
Scorecard for Nagasaki Kokusai Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 74.9/131
|405
|440
|570
|165
|395
|400
|525
|190
|410
|3500
|395
|205
|440
|455
|200
|560
|400
|545
|390
|3590
|7090
|Blue M: 73.1/123
|380
|420
|530
|155
|380
|390
|505
|180
|390
|3330
|375
|185
|420
|435
|190
|535
|375
|520
|375
|3410
|6740
|White M: 70.7/121
|345
|400
|505
|145
|360
|370
|480
|165
|365
|3135
|355
|170
|400
|410
|180
|505
|360
|495
|355
|3230
|6365
|Yellow M: 70.0/120 W: 71.7/123
|325
|380
|480
|130
|345
|335
|460
|145
|355
|2955
|335
|145
|380
|390
|170
|480
|345
|470
|340
|3055
|6010
|Red W: 70.2/119
|325
|294
|427
|130
|345
|335
|460
|145
|325
|2786
|310
|145
|285
|309
|95
|415
|345
|470
|340
|2714
|5500
|Handicap
|11
|1
|5
|17
|13
|7
|3
|15
|9
|12
|18
|6
|2
|14
|4
|16
|8
|10
|Par
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|36
|4
|3
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|5
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1964
Golf Season Year round
Architect Osamu Ueda (1964)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, UC, DC
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
Course Layout