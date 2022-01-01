Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kyushu / Nagasaki

Nagasaki International Golf Club

0
About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 7090 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Yellow 72 7090 yards
Blue 72 6733 yards
White 72 6333 yards
Gold 72 5933 yards
Red 72 5465 yards
Pink 72 4483 yards
Scorecard for Nagasaki Kokusai Golf Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Black M: 74.9/131 405 440 570 165 395 400 525 190 410 3500 395 205 440 455 200 560 400 545 390 3590 7090
Blue M: 73.1/123 380 420 530 155 380 390 505 180 390 3330 375 185 420 435 190 535 375 520 375 3410 6740
White M: 70.7/121 345 400 505 145 360 370 480 165 365 3135 355 170 400 410 180 505 360 495 355 3230 6365
Yellow M: 70.0/120 W: 71.7/123 325 380 480 130 345 335 460 145 355 2955 335 145 380 390 170 480 345 470 340 3055 6010
Red W: 70.2/119 325 294 427 130 345 335 460 145 325 2786 310 145 285 309 95 415 345 470 340 2714 5500
Handicap 11 1 5 17 13 7 3 15 9 12 18 6 2 14 4 16 8 10
Par 4 4 5 3 4 4 5 3 4 36 4 3 4 4 3 5 4 5 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1964
Golf Season Year round
Architect Osamu Ueda (1964)

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, UC, DC

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

