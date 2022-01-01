Konagai Country Club
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 70
Length 6115 yards
Slope N/A
Rating 70.9
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Full Back
|70
|6115 yards
|70.9
|Regular
|70
|5569 yards
|68.8
|Ladies
|70
|4841 yards
|71.0
Scorecard for Konagai Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 67.2/113
|175
|330
|160
|400
|490
|540
|430
|298
|92
|2915
|365
|395
|160
|360
|345
|410
|560
|125
|360
|3080
|5995
|Blue M: 64.1/107 W: 65.1/109
|148
|305
|135
|380
|460
|505
|390
|275
|87
|2685
|336
|362
|133
|333
|318
|363
|515
|111
|333
|2804
|5489
|Red W: 64.9/105
|120
|280
|115
|345
|425
|420
|360
|205
|82
|2352
|278
|310
|111
|230
|291
|292
|444
|97
|293
|2346
|4698
|Handicap
|11
|9
|15
|3
|7
|5
|1
|13
|17
|12
|6
|16
|8
|14
|2
|4
|18
|10
|Par
|3
|4
|3
|4
|5
|5
|4
|4
|3
|35
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|35
|70
Course Details
Year Built 1975
Greens Korai Grass
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, UC, DC, UFJ, NICOS
Walking Allowed Yes
Reviews
Course Layout