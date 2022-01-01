Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kyushu / Nagasaki

Konagai Country Club

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 70
Length 6115 yards
Slope N/A
Rating 70.9
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Full Back 70 6115 yards 70.9
Regular 70 5569 yards 68.8
Ladies 70 4841 yards 71.0
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Konagai Country Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Black M: 67.2/113 175 330 160 400 490 540 430 298 92 2915 365 395 160 360 345 410 560 125 360 3080 5995
Blue M: 64.1/107 W: 65.1/109 148 305 135 380 460 505 390 275 87 2685 336 362 133 333 318 363 515 111 333 2804 5489
Red W: 64.9/105 120 280 115 345 425 420 360 205 82 2352 278 310 111 230 291 292 444 97 293 2346 4698
Handicap 11 9 15 3 7 5 1 13 17 12 6 16 8 14 2 4 18 10
Par 3 4 3 4 5 5 4 4 3 35 4 4 3 4 4 4 5 3 4 35 70

Course Details

Year Built 1975
Greens Korai Grass
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, UC, DC, UFJ, NICOS
Walking Allowed Yes

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

