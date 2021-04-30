Chisan Moriyama Golf Club - Tachibana/Ariake Course
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6447 yards
Slope 121
Rating 70.7
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6447 yards
|70.7
|121
|Regular
|72
|6078 yards
|69.2
|119
|Ladies
|72
|5388 yards
Scorecard for Mandarin Orange - Ariake
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|White M: 70.7/121
|515
|290
|178
|429
|371
|392
|427
|216
|525
|3343
|472
|152
|404
|314
|191
|489
|379
|289
|414
|3104
|6447
|Yellow M: 69.2/119
|501
|273
|164
|373
|360
|371
|390
|185
|505
|3122
|464
|135
|388
|303
|169
|474
|351
|274
|398
|2956
|6078
|Red W: 67.1/113
|470
|241
|124
|289
|329
|351
|323
|161
|446
|2734
|454
|135
|345
|303
|146
|437
|304
|241
|365
|2730
|5464
|Handicap
|5
|17
|15
|1
|9
|11
|3
|13
|7
|12
|18
|2
|10
|14
|8
|4
|16
|6
|Par
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|36
|5
|3
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1974
Greens Bent/Korai Grass
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted VISA, American Express, Diners, JCB
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Course Layout