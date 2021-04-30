Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kyushu / Nagasaki

Chisan Moriyama Golf Club - Tachibana/Ariake Course

0
About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6447 yards
Slope 121
Rating 70.7
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6447 yards 70.7 121
Regular 72 6078 yards 69.2 119
Ladies 72 5388 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Mandarin Orange - Ariake
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
White M: 70.7/121 515 290 178 429 371 392 427 216 525 3343 472 152 404 314 191 489 379 289 414 3104 6447
Yellow M: 69.2/119 501 273 164 373 360 371 390 185 505 3122 464 135 388 303 169 474 351 274 398 2956 6078
Red W: 67.1/113 470 241 124 289 329 351 323 161 446 2734 454 135 345 303 146 437 304 241 365 2730 5464
Handicap 5 17 15 1 9 11 3 13 7 12 18 2 10 14 8 4 16 6
Par 5 4 3 4 4 4 4 3 5 36 5 3 4 4 3 5 4 4 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1974
Greens Bent/Korai Grass
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted VISA, American Express, Diners, JCB

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Nearby Courses
Chisan Moriyama GC - Tachibana: #3
Chisan Moriyama Golf Club - Unzen/Tachibana Course
Isahaya, Nagasaki
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Chisan Moriyama GC - Unzen: #8
Chisan Moriyama Golf Club - Ariake/Unzen Course
Isahaya, Nagasaki
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Aino CC: #14
Aino Country Club
Unzen, Nagasaki
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Omurawan CC - Old
Omurawan Country Club - Old Course
Omura, Nagasaki
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Omurawan CC - New
Omurawan Country Club - New Course
Omura, Nagasaki
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Passage Kinkai Island GC: #6
Passage Kinkai Island Golf Club
Nagasaki, Nagasaki
Private/Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Nagasaki Park CC: #9 & clubhouse
Nagasaki Park Country Club
Saikai, Nagasaki
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Cherry Amakusa GC: #17
Cherry Amakusa Golf Course
Kamiamakusa, Kumamoto
Public
0.0
0
Write Review
Ariake CC: #1
Ariake Country Club
Omuta, Fukuoka
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review

