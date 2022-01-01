Unzen Golf Links - Main Course
About
Holes 9
Type Public
Par 72
Length 6133 yards
Slope 121
Rating 70.7
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back (18-hole)
|72
|6133 yards
|70.7
|121
|Reg (18-hole)
|72
|5889 yards
|69.2
|117
|Ladies (18-hole)
|72
|5311 yards
|67.1
|113
Scorecard for Unzen Golf Links
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|Total
|Back M: 70.7/121
|489
|373
|166
|337
|144
|542
|159
|474
|331
|3015
|6133
|Regular M: 69.2/117
|477
|357
|157
|321
|134
|529
|146
|456
|316
|2893
|5889
|Ladies W: 67.1/113
|477
|306
|115
|275
|113
|452
|119
|456
|290
|2603
|5311
|Handicap
|6
|2
|10
|12
|14
|16
|8
|4
|18
|Par
|5
|4
|3
|4
|3
|5
|3
|5
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1913
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Golf Simulator No
Indoor Practice No
Policies
Single Allowed Yes
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
Course Layout