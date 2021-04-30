Aino Country Club
Holes 18
Type Resort
Par 72
Length 7153 yards
Slope 133
Rating 74.3
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back/MG
|72
|7153 yards
|74.3
|133
|Back/MG (W)
|72
|7153 yards
|81.2
|133
|Back/SG (W)
|72
|7004 yards
|80.1
|Back/SG
|72
|7004 yards
|73.6
|Regular/MG
|72
|6734 yards
|72.3
|123
|Regular/MG (W)
|72
|6734 yards
|79.1
|125
|Regular/SG
|72
|6585 yards
|71.6
|Regular/SG (W)
|72
|6585 yards
|77.9
|Front/MG
|72
|6318 yards
|70.2
|121
|Front/MG (W)
|72
|6318 yards
|76.5
|123
|Front/SG
|72
|6174 yards
|69.7
|Front/SG (W)
|72
|6174 yards
|75.4
|Silver/MG (W)
|72
|5882 yards
|74.2
|119
|Silver/MG
|72
|5882 yards
|68.3
|117
|SIlver/SG (W)
|72
|5733 yards
|73.1
|Silver/SG
|72
|5733 yards
|67.6
|Gold/MG (W)
|72
|5520 yards
|72.2
|113
|Gold/MG
|72
|5520 yards
|66.6
|111
|Gold/SG
|72
|5368 yards
|65.8
|Gold/SG (W)
|72
|5368 yards
|71.2
|Ladies/MG (W)
|72
|4889 yards
|68.8
|109
|Ladies/MG
|72
|4889 yards
|63.7
|107
|Ladies/SG
|72
|4720 yards
|63.0
|Ladies/SG (W)
|72
|4720 yards
|67.6
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 74.3/131 W: 81.2/133
|430
|376
|578
|217
|431
|552
|235
|371
|419
|3609
|424
|208
|546
|362
|595
|381
|416
|201
|411
|3544
|7153
|Regular M: 72.3/123 W: 79.1/125
|398
|354
|545
|201
|400
|523
|205
|353
|400
|3379
|406
|173
|519
|355
|573
|362
|396
|188
|383
|3355
|6734
|Front M: 70.2/121 W: 76.5/123
|377
|333
|515
|184
|360
|494
|185
|333
|377
|3158
|383
|152
|500
|326
|553
|342
|376
|155
|373
|3160
|6318
|Silver M: 68.3/117 W: 74.2/119
|359
|323
|492
|168
|338
|463
|167
|308
|355
|2973
|350
|135
|477
|306
|510
|316
|354
|134
|327
|2909
|5882
|Gold M: 66.6/111 W: 72.2/113
|359
|280
|456
|168
|287
|463
|167
|308
|330
|2818
|308
|135
|455
|306
|430
|316
|354
|124
|274
|2702
|5520
|Senior M: 63.7/107 W: 68.8/109
|309
|280
|390
|142
|254
|417
|120
|274
|300
|2486
|286
|117
|384
|300
|386
|290
|283
|83
|274
|2403
|4889
|Handicap
|9
|13
|3
|15
|1
|17
|5
|11
|7
|8
|16
|12
|18
|2
|10
|14
|6
|4
|Par
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|36
|4
|3
|5
|4
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1989
Greens Bent Grass
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies No
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Jcb, Visa, Mastercard, DC, KC
Walking Allowed Yes
Dress code Appropriate golf attire
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesMeeting Facilities
