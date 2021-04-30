Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kyushu / Nagasaki

Aino Country Club

About

Holes 18
Type Resort
Par 72
Length 7153 yards
Slope 133
Rating 74.3
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back/MG 72 7153 yards 74.3 133
Back/MG (W) 72 7153 yards 81.2 133
Back/SG (W) 72 7004 yards 80.1
Back/SG 72 7004 yards 73.6
Regular/MG 72 6734 yards 72.3 123
Regular/MG (W) 72 6734 yards 79.1 125
Regular/SG 72 6585 yards 71.6
Regular/SG (W) 72 6585 yards 77.9
Front/MG 72 6318 yards 70.2 121
Front/MG (W) 72 6318 yards 76.5 123
Front/SG 72 6174 yards 69.7
Front/SG (W) 72 6174 yards 75.4
Silver/MG (W) 72 5882 yards 74.2 119
Silver/MG 72 5882 yards 68.3 117
SIlver/SG (W) 72 5733 yards 73.1
Silver/SG 72 5733 yards 67.6
Gold/MG (W) 72 5520 yards 72.2 113
Gold/MG 72 5520 yards 66.6 111
Gold/SG 72 5368 yards 65.8
Gold/SG (W) 72 5368 yards 71.2
Ladies/MG (W) 72 4889 yards 68.8 109
Ladies/MG 72 4889 yards 63.7 107
Ladies/SG 72 4720 yards 63.0
Ladies/SG (W) 72 4720 yards 67.6
Scorecard for Aino Country Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 74.3/131 W: 81.2/133 430 376 578 217 431 552 235 371 419 3609 424 208 546 362 595 381 416 201 411 3544 7153
Regular M: 72.3/123 W: 79.1/125 398 354 545 201 400 523 205 353 400 3379 406 173 519 355 573 362 396 188 383 3355 6734
Front M: 70.2/121 W: 76.5/123 377 333 515 184 360 494 185 333 377 3158 383 152 500 326 553 342 376 155 373 3160 6318
Silver M: 68.3/117 W: 74.2/119 359 323 492 168 338 463 167 308 355 2973 350 135 477 306 510 316 354 134 327 2909 5882
Gold M: 66.6/111 W: 72.2/113 359 280 456 168 287 463 167 308 330 2818 308 135 455 306 430 316 354 124 274 2702 5520
Senior M: 63.7/107 W: 68.8/109 309 280 390 142 254 417 120 274 300 2486 286 117 384 300 386 290 283 83 274 2403 4889
Handicap 9 13 3 15 1 17 5 11 7 8 16 12 18 2 10 14 6 4
Par 4 4 5 3 4 5 3 4 4 36 4 3 5 4 5 4 4 3 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1989
Greens Bent Grass

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies No
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Jcb, Visa, Mastercard, DC, KC
Walking Allowed Yes
Dress code Appropriate golf attire

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Meeting Facilities

