Kasamasakura Country Club - South/East Course
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 71
Length 6364 yards
Slope 119
Rating 69.7
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|71
|6364 yards
|69.7
|119
|Regular
|71
|6143 yards
|69.0
|118
|Regular (W)
|71
|6143 yards
|70.7
|121
Scorecard for South/East
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 69.7/119
|293
|150
|109
|550
|421
|328
|391
|130
|515
|2887
|351
|406
|612
|418
|415
|135
|570
|160
|410
|3477
|6364
|Regular M: 69.0/118 W: 70.7/121
|286
|139
|109
|541
|401
|306
|383
|120
|505
|2790
|341
|399
|581
|408
|400
|120
|559
|145
|400
|3353
|6143
|Handicap
|6
|12
|14
|16
|2
|8
|4
|10
|18
|11
|5
|13
|15
|1
|7
|3
|9
|17
|Par
|4
|3
|3
|5
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|35
|4
|4
|5
|4
|4
|3
|5
|3
|4
|36
|71
Course Details
Year Built 1972
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted No
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesBanquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Course Layout