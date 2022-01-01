Kasamasakura Country Club - Middle/South Course
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 71
Length 6066 yards
Slope 119
Rating 69.7
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|71
|6066 yards
|69.7
|119
|Regular
|71
|5818 yards
|68.2
|115
|Regular (W)
|71
|5818 yards
|69.2
|117
Scorecard for Central/South
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 69.7/119
|503
|324
|405
|402
|122
|332
|388
|126
|577
|3179
|293
|150
|109
|550
|421
|328
|391
|130
|515
|2887
|6066
|Regular M: 68.2/115 W: 69.2/117
|490
|313
|355
|393
|103
|322
|377
|115
|560
|3028
|286
|139
|109
|541
|401
|306
|383
|120
|505
|2790
|5818
|Handicap
|2
|8
|10
|12
|14
|4
|16
|18
|6
|5
|11
|13
|15
|1
|7
|3
|9
|17
|Par
|5
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|3
|5
|36
|4
|3
|3
|5
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|35
|71
Course Details
Year Built 1972
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted No
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesBanquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms
