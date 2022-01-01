Kasamasakura Country Club - Middle/East Course
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6656 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6656 yards
|73.1
|123
|Regular
|72
|6381 yards
|70.7
|121
|Regular (W)
|72
|6381 yards
|71.7
|123
Scorecard for Central/East
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 73.1/123
|503
|324
|405
|402
|122
|332
|388
|126
|577
|3179
|351
|406
|612
|418
|415
|135
|570
|160
|410
|3477
|6656
|Regular M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123
|490
|313
|355
|393
|103
|322
|377
|115
|560
|3028
|341
|399
|581
|408
|400
|120
|559
|145
|400
|3353
|6381
|Handicap
|2
|8
|10
|12
|14
|4
|16
|18
|6
|11
|5
|13
|15
|1
|7
|3
|9
|17
|Par
|5
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|3
|5
|36
|4
|4
|5
|4
|4
|3
|5
|3
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1972
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted No
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesBanquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms
