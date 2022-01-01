Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kanto / Ibaraki

Kasamasakura Country Club - Middle/East Course

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

GolfPass Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6656 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6656 yards 73.1 123
Regular 72 6381 yards 70.7 121
Regular (W) 72 6381 yards 71.7 123
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Central/East
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 73.1/123 503 324 405 402 122 332 388 126 577 3179 351 406 612 418 415 135 570 160 410 3477 6656
Regular M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123 490 313 355 393 103 322 377 115 560 3028 341 399 581 408 400 120 559 145 400 3353 6381
Handicap 2 8 10 12 14 4 16 18 6 11 5 13 15 1 7 3 9 17
Par 5 4 4 4 3 4 4 3 5 36 4 4 5 4 4 3 5 3 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1972
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted No
Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Banquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a GolfPass ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
Kasamasakura CC
Kasamasakura Country Club - South/East Course
Shirosato, Ibaraki
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Kasamasakura CC
Kasamasakura Country Club - Middle/South Course
Shirosato, Ibaraki
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Windsor Park GCC
Windsor Park Golf & Country Club
Shirosato, Ibaraki
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Kasama CC
Kasama Country Club
Kasama, Ibaraki
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Higashinagoya CC - Obana: #1
Higashinagoya Country Club - Aoi/Obana Course
Motegi, Tochigi
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Higashinagoya CC - Aoi: #3
Higashinagoya Country Club - Aoi/Satuki Course
Motegi, Tochigi
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Higashinagoya CC - Satuki: #2
Higashinagoya Country Club - Satuki/Obana Course
Motegi, Tochigi
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Starts Kasama GC: #2
Starts Kasama Golf Club
Kasama, Ibaraki
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Mashiko CC
Mashiko Country Club - Yashio/Sakura Course
Mashiko, Tochigi
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Katsuragaoka CC
Katsuragaoka Country Club
Shirosato, Ibaraki
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Fuji Country Kasama Club
Fuji Country Kasama Club - East/West Course
Kasama, Ibaraki
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Fuso CC - South: #1
Fuso Country Club - West/South Course
Kasama, Ibaraki
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Course Layout
Now Reading
Search Near Me