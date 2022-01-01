Uguisu no Mori Golf Club Mito in Bato, Tochigi, Japan | GolfPass
Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kanto / Tochigi

Uguisu no Mori Golf Club Mito

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

GolfPass Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 18
Type Resort
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6711 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Blue 72 6711 yards 73.1 123
White 72 5930 yards 69.2 117
White (W) 72 5930 yards 70.2 119
Red (W) 72 4740 yards 66.9 109
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Uguisu Forest Golf Club Mito
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Blue M: 73.1/123 470 416 156 377 316 399 342 215 574 3265 459 218 386 486 411 401 341 158 586 3446 6711
White M: 69.2/117 W: 70.2/119 420 381 116 337 281 341 331 167 489 2863 403 199 325 466 360 352 302 131 529 3067 5930
Red W: 66.9/109 325 261 86 256 245 286 212 123 441 2235 296 81 291 414 297 313 230 113 470 2505 4740
Handicap 9 3 15 6 13 1 11 18 5 4 16 10 7 2 14 12 8 17
Par 5 4 3 4 4 4 4 3 5 36 4 3 4 5 4 4 4 3 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1996
Fairways Bent Grass
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round
Architect Bobby Weed (1996) Chris Gray (1996)

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, DC, UC, UFJ, Diners

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Meeting Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a GolfPass ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
Kasamasakura CC
Kasamasakura Country Club - Middle/South Course
Shirosato, Ibaraki
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Kasamasakura CC
Kasamasakura Country Club - South/East Course
Shirosato, Ibaraki
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Kasamasakura CC
Kasamasakura Country Club - Middle/East Course
Shirosato, Ibaraki
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Shirosato GC
Shirosato Golf Club
Shirosato, Ibaraki
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Kasama CC
Kasama Country Club
Kasama, Ibaraki
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Windsor Park GCC
Windsor Park Golf & Country Club
Shirosato, Ibaraki
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Higashinagoya CC - Aoi: #3
Higashinagoya Country Club - Aoi/Satuki Course
Motegi, Tochigi
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Higashinagoya CC - Obana: #1
Higashinagoya Country Club - Aoi/Obana Course
Motegi, Tochigi
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Higashinagoya CC - Satuki: #2
Higashinagoya Country Club - Satuki/Obana Course
Motegi, Tochigi
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Mashiko CC
Mashiko Country Club - Yashio/Sakura Course
Mashiko, Tochigi
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Mashiko CC
Mashiko Country Club - Yashio/Sagiso Course
Mashiko, Tochigi
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Mashiko CC
Mashiko Country Club - Sagiso/Sakura Course
Mashiko, Tochigi
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Course Layout
Now Reading
Search Near Me