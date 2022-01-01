Uguisu no Mori Golf Club Mito
About
Holes 18
Type Resort
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6711 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Blue
|72
|6711 yards
|73.1
|123
|White
|72
|5930 yards
|69.2
|117
|White (W)
|72
|5930 yards
|70.2
|119
|Red (W)
|72
|4740 yards
|66.9
|109
Scorecard for Uguisu Forest Golf Club Mito
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 73.1/123
|470
|416
|156
|377
|316
|399
|342
|215
|574
|3265
|459
|218
|386
|486
|411
|401
|341
|158
|586
|3446
|6711
|White M: 69.2/117 W: 70.2/119
|420
|381
|116
|337
|281
|341
|331
|167
|489
|2863
|403
|199
|325
|466
|360
|352
|302
|131
|529
|3067
|5930
|Red W: 66.9/109
|325
|261
|86
|256
|245
|286
|212
|123
|441
|2235
|296
|81
|291
|414
|297
|313
|230
|113
|470
|2505
|4740
|Handicap
|9
|3
|15
|6
|13
|1
|11
|18
|5
|4
|16
|10
|7
|2
|14
|12
|8
|17
|Par
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|36
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1996
Fairways Bent Grass
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round
Architect Bobby Weed (1996) Chris Gray (1996)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, DC, UC, UFJ, Diners
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesMeeting Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms
