Kasaoka Country Club
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par N/A
Length N/A
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
Scorecard for Kasaoka Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 73.1/123
|387
|372
|187
|386
|213
|488
|432
|416
|505
|3386
|303
|608
|392
|438
|531
|175
|359
|374
|208
|3388
|6774
|Regular M: 70.7/121
|378
|359
|182
|362
|181
|485
|414
|361
|489
|3211
|291
|571
|377
|423
|514
|152
|351
|357
|194
|3230
|6441
|Front M: 70.0/120
|374
|340
|171
|360
|151
|473
|389
|347
|476
|3081
|271
|545
|296
|383
|489
|152
|338
|342
|194
|3010
|6091
|Ladies W: 67.1/113
|268
|319
|99
|360
|126
|410
|355
|290
|386
|2613
|271
|457
|281
|361
|397
|141
|338
|342
|136
|2724
|5337
|Handicap
|5
|15
|9
|17
|3
|13
|7
|1
|11
|18
|2
|8
|4
|14
|16
|12
|10
|6
|Par
|4
|4
|3
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|5
|36
|4
|5
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|3
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1971
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round. Closed on Mondays.
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range No
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted VISA, Mastercard, American Express, Diners, JCB
Walking Allowed Yes
Reviews
