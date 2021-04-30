Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Chugoku / Okayama

Kasaoka Country Club

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

GolfPass Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par N/A
Length N/A
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Satellite Layout
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Kasaoka Country Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 73.1/123 387 372 187 386 213 488 432 416 505 3386 303 608 392 438 531 175 359 374 208 3388 6774
Regular M: 70.7/121 378 359 182 362 181 485 414 361 489 3211 291 571 377 423 514 152 351 357 194 3230 6441
Front M: 70.0/120 374 340 171 360 151 473 389 347 476 3081 271 545 296 383 489 152 338 342 194 3010 6091
Ladies W: 67.1/113 268 319 99 360 126 410 355 290 386 2613 271 457 281 361 397 141 338 342 136 2724 5337
Handicap 5 15 9 17 3 13 7 1 11 18 2 8 4 14 16 12 10 6
Par 4 4 3 4 3 5 4 4 5 36 4 5 4 4 5 3 4 4 3 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1971
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round. Closed on Mondays.

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range No
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted VISA, Mastercard, American Express, Diners, JCB
Walking Allowed Yes

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a GolfPass ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
Okayama International GC
Okayama International Golf Club
Soja, Okayama
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Pinetree GC: #14
Pinetree Golf Club
Takahashi, Okayama
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Kinojo GC
Kinojo Golf Club
Soja, Okayama
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Shinokayama GC
Shinokayama Golf Club
Okayama, Okayama
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Takebe no Mori GC: #18
Takebe no Mori Golf Club
Okayama, Okayama
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review

Stay & Play Offers

Black Lake Golf Club
Stay & Play at Black Lake Golf Club
From $95
Valid dates: Apr 30, 2021 - Oct 30, 2021
• 18 holes with a cart on our award winning golf course designed by Rees Jones
Wilderness and Wild Rock Overnight Packages
Travel Offers
Wilderness and Wild Rock Overnight Packages
From $174
Silverado Resort and Spa
Travel Offers
Unlimited Golf Package at Silverado Resort and Spa, Napa
From $489
Grand Geneva Resort - Stay & Golf FREE Package
Travel Offers
Grand Geneva Resort - Stay & Golf FREE Package
From $139
Champions Package at Turning Stone Resort
Travel Offers
Champions Package at Turning Stone Resort
From $1100
Course Layout
Now Reading
Search Near Me