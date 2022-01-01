JFE Setonaikai Golf Club
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par N/A
Length N/A
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
Scorecard for JFE Setonaikai Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Championship M: 74.9/131
|415
|538
|223
|460
|399
|530
|375
|213
|451
|3604
|364
|574
|437
|422
|242
|391
|207
|369
|552
|3558
|7162
|Back M: 73.1/123
|396
|517
|195
|448
|388
|519
|355
|213
|440
|3471
|357
|558
|421
|399
|232
|381
|193
|356
|536
|3433
|6904
|Regular M: 70.7/121
|366
|498
|176
|390
|350
|500
|330
|177
|421
|3208
|345
|543
|393
|388
|216
|342
|160
|319
|496
|3202
|6410
|Front M: 70.0/119
|354
|471
|165
|374
|333
|484
|309
|155
|394
|3039
|330
|527
|371
|366
|170
|322
|141
|309
|446
|2982
|6021
|Ladies W: 67.1/113
|327
|437
|135
|283
|311
|420
|293
|140
|386
|2732
|322
|471
|310
|328
|127
|293
|120
|237
|401
|2609
|5341
|Handicap
|3
|15
|9
|1
|13
|7
|17
|5
|11
|16
|10
|4
|8
|2
|14
|6
|18
|12
|Par
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|36
|4
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|3
|4
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1991
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes - 1,100 yen - 3,300 yen
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes - included in green fee
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Visa, Mastercard, JCB, American Express, Diners Club, UC, Nicos, DC, AJ
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesBanquet Facilities
