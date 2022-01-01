Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Chugoku / Okayama

JFE Setonaikai Golf Club

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

GolfPass Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par N/A
Length N/A
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Satellite Layout
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for JFE Setonaikai Golf Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Championship M: 74.9/131 415 538 223 460 399 530 375 213 451 3604 364 574 437 422 242 391 207 369 552 3558 7162
Back M: 73.1/123 396 517 195 448 388 519 355 213 440 3471 357 558 421 399 232 381 193 356 536 3433 6904
Regular M: 70.7/121 366 498 176 390 350 500 330 177 421 3208 345 543 393 388 216 342 160 319 496 3202 6410
Front M: 70.0/119 354 471 165 374 333 484 309 155 394 3039 330 527 371 366 170 322 141 309 446 2982 6021
Ladies W: 67.1/113 327 437 135 283 311 420 293 140 386 2732 322 471 310 328 127 293 120 237 401 2609 5341
Handicap 3 15 9 1 13 7 17 5 11 16 10 4 8 2 14 6 18 12
Par 4 5 3 4 4 5 4 3 4 36 4 5 4 4 3 4 3 4 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1991
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes - 1,100 yen - 3,300 yen
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes - included in green fee
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Visa, Mastercard, JCB, American Express, Diners Club, UC, Nicos, DC, AJ
Metal Spikes Allowed No

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Banquet Facilities

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a GolfPass ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
Fukuyama GC
Fukuyama Golf Club
Fukuyama, Hiroshima
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Kasaoka CC
Kasaoka Country Club
Kasaoka, Okayama
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Fukuyama CC
Fukuyama Country Club
Fukuyama, Hiroshima
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Ibara GC
Ibara Golf Club
Ibara, Okayama
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Okayama International GC
Okayama International Golf Club
Soja, Okayama
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Kinojo GC
Kinojo Golf Club
Soja, Okayama
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Course Layout
Now Reading
Search Near Me