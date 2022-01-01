Ibara Golf Club
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 7131 yards
Slope 140
Rating 74.4
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Black/Bent
|72
|7131 yards
|74.4
|140
|Blue/Bent
|72
|6919 yards
|73.5
|138
|Black/Bermuda
|72
|6872 yards
|73.3
|137
|Blue/Bermuda
|72
|6701 yards
|72.5
|135
|Green/Bent
|72
|6506 yards
|71.6
|134
|Green/Bermuda
|72
|6482 yards
|71.6
|132
|White/Bent
|72
|6217 yards
|70.3
|130
|White/Bermuda
|72
|6186 yards
|70.2
|130
|Yellow/Bermuda
|72
|5775 yards
|68.4
|125
|Yellow/Bent
|72
|5756 yards
|68.2
|126
|Silver/Bent
|72
|5405 yards
|66.6
|122
|Silver/Bermuda
|72
|5404 yards
|66.5
|121
|Red/Bent
|72
|4717 yards
|63.5
|115
|Red/Bermuda
|72
|4706 yards
|63.4
|114
|Pink/Bermuda
|72
|4206 yards
|61.2
|109
|Pink/Bent
|72
|4193 yards
|61.2
|110
Scorecard for Ibara Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 73.1/123
|409
|545
|161
|356
|375
|531
|182
|402
|407
|3368
|537
|391
|179
|427
|420
|195
|513
|431
|440
|3533
|6901
|Blue M: 70.7/121
|387
|516
|147
|341
|346
|506
|153
|382
|357
|3135
|516
|368
|154
|402
|394
|170
|493
|407
|417
|3321
|6456
|White M: 70.0/119
|361
|491
|134
|314
|328
|484
|145
|352
|339
|2948
|495
|343
|154
|388
|373
|146
|460
|384
|405
|3148
|6096
|Red W: 67.1/113
|329
|462
|110
|221
|320
|452
|119
|308
|309
|2630
|446
|315
|128
|340
|310
|120
|436
|289
|300
|2684
|5314
|Handicap
|17
|3
|13
|15
|7
|5
|9
|1
|11
|18
|14
|12
|6
|8
|16
|10
|2
|4
|Par
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|36
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1993
Greens Bent/Bermuda Grass
Golf Season Year round. Closed on Fridays.
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, Mastercard, Diners Club, Amex, UC, DC, Nicos, UFJ
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
