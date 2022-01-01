Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Chugoku / Okayama

Ibara Golf Club

About
About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 7131 yards
Slope 140
Rating 74.4
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Black/Bent 72 7131 yards 74.4 140
Blue/Bent 72 6919 yards 73.5 138
Black/Bermuda 72 6872 yards 73.3 137
Blue/Bermuda 72 6701 yards 72.5 135
Green/Bent 72 6506 yards 71.6 134
Green/Bermuda 72 6482 yards 71.6 132
White/Bent 72 6217 yards 70.3 130
White/Bermuda 72 6186 yards 70.2 130
Yellow/Bermuda 72 5775 yards 68.4 125
Yellow/Bent 72 5756 yards 68.2 126
Silver/Bent 72 5405 yards 66.6 122
Silver/Bermuda 72 5404 yards 66.5 121
Red/Bent 72 4717 yards 63.5 115
Red/Bermuda 72 4706 yards 63.4 114
Pink/Bermuda 72 4206 yards 61.2 109
Pink/Bent 72 4193 yards 61.2 110
Scorecard for Ibara Golf Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Black M: 73.1/123 409 545 161 356 375 531 182 402 407 3368 537 391 179 427 420 195 513 431 440 3533 6901
Blue M: 70.7/121 387 516 147 341 346 506 153 382 357 3135 516 368 154 402 394 170 493 407 417 3321 6456
White M: 70.0/119 361 491 134 314 328 484 145 352 339 2948 495 343 154 388 373 146 460 384 405 3148 6096
Red W: 67.1/113 329 462 110 221 320 452 119 308 309 2630 446 315 128 340 310 120 436 289 300 2684 5314
Handicap 17 3 13 15 7 5 9 1 11 18 14 12 6 8 16 10 2 4
Par 4 5 3 4 4 5 3 4 4 36 5 4 3 4 4 3 5 4 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1993
Greens Bent/Bermuda Grass
Golf Season Year round. Closed on Fridays.

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, Mastercard, Diners Club, Amex, UC, DC, Nicos, UFJ

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

