Mermaid Fukuyama Golf Club

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6495 yards
Slope 121
Rating 70.7
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6495 yards 70.7 121
Back (W) 72 6495 yards 71.7 123
Reg 72 6078 yards 70.0 119
Reg (W) 72 6078 yards 71.0 121
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Blue M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123 424 341 126 553 423 182 350 510 360 3269 360 498 336 396 205 548 161 357 365 3226 6495
Red M: 70.0/119 W: 71.0/121 405 332 114 502 388 155 318 495 349 3058 337 467 325 360 192 523 141 331 344 3020 6078
Handicap 3 15 17 1 5 13 11 9 7 4 18 16 2 10 12 14 8 6
Par 4 4 3 5 4 3 4 5 4 36 4 5 4 4 3 5 3 4 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1980
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted VISA, Mastercard, UC, JCB, Amex, Nicos, Diners Club, DC
Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Reviews

