Mermaid Fukuyama Golf Club
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6495 yards
Slope 121
Rating 70.7
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6495 yards
|70.7
|121
|Back (W)
|72
|6495 yards
|71.7
|123
|Reg
|72
|6078 yards
|70.0
|119
|Reg (W)
|72
|6078 yards
|71.0
|121
Scorecard for Mermaid Fukuyama Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123
|424
|341
|126
|553
|423
|182
|350
|510
|360
|3269
|360
|498
|336
|396
|205
|548
|161
|357
|365
|3226
|6495
|Red M: 70.0/119 W: 71.0/121
|405
|332
|114
|502
|388
|155
|318
|495
|349
|3058
|337
|467
|325
|360
|192
|523
|141
|331
|344
|3020
|6078
|Handicap
|3
|15
|17
|1
|5
|13
|11
|9
|7
|4
|18
|16
|2
|10
|12
|14
|8
|6
|Par
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|36
|4
|5
|4
|4
|3
|5
|3
|4
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1980
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted VISA, Mastercard, UC, JCB, Amex, Nicos, Diners Club, DC
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
