Mizushima Golf Links
About
Holes 18
Type Public
Par 72
Length 6873 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6873 yards
|Reg
|72
|6322 yards
|70.7
|121
|Ladies
|72
|5364 yards
Scorecard for Mizushima Golf Links
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 73.1/123
|375
|520
|157
|421
|375
|353
|223
|454
|535
|3413
|359
|410
|530
|197
|389
|529
|232
|425
|348
|3419
|6832
|Blue M: 70.7/121
|353
|498
|138
|383
|348
|331
|147
|427
|508
|3133
|337
|394
|497
|164
|373
|496
|210
|392
|326
|3189
|6322
|Red W: 70.2/119
|313
|454
|105
|350
|304
|287
|108
|361
|459
|2741
|288
|355
|470
|137
|329
|463
|150
|349
|304
|2845
|5586
|Handicap
|15
|11
|17
|5
|9
|13
|3
|1
|7
|18
|6
|12
|14
|10
|2
|8
|4
|16
|Par
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|36
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1999
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, Master
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Course Layout