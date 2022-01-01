Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Chugoku / Okayama

Mizushima Golf Links

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

GolfPass Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 18
Type Public
Par 72
Length 6873 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6873 yards
Reg 72 6322 yards 70.7 121
Ladies 72 5364 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Mizushima Golf Links
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Black M: 73.1/123 375 520 157 421 375 353 223 454 535 3413 359 410 530 197 389 529 232 425 348 3419 6832
Blue M: 70.7/121 353 498 138 383 348 331 147 427 508 3133 337 394 497 164 373 496 210 392 326 3189 6322
Red W: 70.2/119 313 454 105 350 304 287 108 361 459 2741 288 355 470 137 329 463 150 349 304 2845 5586
Handicap 15 11 17 5 9 13 3 1 7 18 6 12 14 10 2 8 4 16
Par 4 5 3 4 4 4 3 4 5 36 4 4 5 3 4 5 3 4 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1999
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, Master
Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a GolfPass ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
Kasaoka CC
Kasaoka Country Club
Kasaoka, Okayama
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Kurashiki CC: #2
Kurashiki Country Club
Kurashiki, Okayama
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Kibi CC: #17
Kibi Country Club
Soja, Okayama
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Marukame Public Golf Course
Marugame, Kagawa
Public
0.0
0
Write Review
JFE Setonaikai GC
JFE Setonaikai Golf Club
Kasaoka, Okayama
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Ibara GC
Ibara Golf Club
Ibara, Okayama
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Flower Corridor GC: #13
Flower Corridor Golf Course
Okayama, Okayama
Public
0.0
0
Write Review
Okayama International GC
Okayama International Golf Club
Soja, Okayama
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Mermaid Fukuyama GC
Mermaid Fukuyama Golf Club
Fukuyama, Hiroshima
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Kinojo GC
Kinojo Golf Club
Soja, Okayama
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Shinokayama GC
Shinokayama Golf Club
Okayama, Okayama
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Fukuyama CC
Fukuyama Country Club
Fukuyama, Hiroshima
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Course Layout
Now Reading
Search Near Me