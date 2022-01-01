Turtle Ace Golf Club
About
Holes 18
Type Private
Par 72
Length 6900 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6900 yards
|73.1
|123
|Regular
|72
|6500 yards
|72.4
|120
|Ladies
|72
|5473 yards
|67.1
|113
Scorecard for Turtle Ace Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 73.1/123
|384
|222
|538
|405
|397
|359
|456
|177
|564
|3502
|351
|373
|200
|395
|560
|214
|514
|379
|412
|3398
|6900
|Regular M: 72.4/120
|365
|193
|512
|376
|369
|345
|421
|158
|538
|3277
|335
|360
|187
|376
|515
|199
|502
|361
|388
|3223
|6500
|Ladies W: 67.1/113
|321
|136
|446
|279
|311
|260
|363
|117
|480
|2713
|290
|321
|135
|329
|437
|140
|446
|313
|349
|2760
|5473
|Handicap
|13
|15
|5
|11
|7
|9
|3
|17
|1
|16
|10
|18
|8
|4
|14
|2
|12
|6
|Par
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|36
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|3
|5
|4
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1992
Greens Pencross Bent Grass
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Visa, JCB, Mastercard, Amex, Diners, DC, Saison
Metal Spikes Allowed Soft spikes recommended
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesBanquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms
