Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kansai / Mie

Turtle Ace Golf Club

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

GolfPass Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 18
Type Private
Par 72
Length 6900 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6900 yards 73.1 123
Regular 72 6500 yards 72.4 120
Ladies 72 5473 yards 67.1 113
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Turtle Ace Golf Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 73.1/123 384 222 538 405 397 359 456 177 564 3502 351 373 200 395 560 214 514 379 412 3398 6900
Regular M: 72.4/120 365 193 512 376 369 345 421 158 538 3277 335 360 187 376 515 199 502 361 388 3223 6500
Ladies W: 67.1/113 321 136 446 279 311 260 363 117 480 2713 290 321 135 329 437 140 446 313 349 2760 5473
Handicap 13 15 5 11 7 9 3 17 1 16 10 18 8 4 14 2 12 6
Par 4 3 5 4 4 4 4 3 5 36 4 4 3 4 5 3 5 4 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1992
Greens Pencross Bent Grass

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Visa, JCB, Mastercard, Amex, Diners, DC, Saison
Metal Spikes Allowed Soft spikes recommended
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Banquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a GolfPass ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
Forest Geino GC: #12
Forest Geino Golf Club
Tsu, Mie
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Kameyama GC - Turtle Kids Short: #3
Kameyama Golf Club - Turtle Kids Short Course
Kameyama, Mie
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Kasumi GC: #15
Kasumi Golf Club
Tsu, Mie
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Kameyama GC - West: #8
Kameyama Golf Club - West Course
Kameyama, Mie
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Kameyama GC - East: #11
Kameyama Golf Club - East Course
Kameyama, Mie
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Sorei GC - Seki: #14
Sorei Golf Club - Seki Course
Kameyama, Mie
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Suzukanomori CC: #15
Suzukanomori Country Club
Suzuka, Mie
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Twin Bell GC - Tsuchiyama: #18 & clubhouse
Twin Bell Golf Club - Tsuchiyama Course
Koka, Shiga
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Tsu CC
Tsu Country Club
Tsu, Mie
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Aoyama Kogen CC
Aoyama Kogen Country Club
Tsu, Mie
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Comwood GC
Comwood Golf Club
Koka, Shiga
Resort/Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Excellent GC - Ise Ootori: #12
Excellent Golf Club - Ise Ootori Course
Tsu, Mie
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Course Layout
Now Reading
Search Near Me