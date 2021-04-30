Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kansai / Mie

Kameyama Golf Club - West Course

Rating Snapshot

Rating Index Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6831 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6831 yards 73.1 123
Regular 72 6445 yards 72.4 119
Ladies 72 5760 yards 70.2 119
Scorecard for West
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 73.1/123 517 398 359 183 536 406 396 180 377 3352 462 515 207 474 377 427 499 337 181 3479 6831
Regular M: 72.4/119 497 375 343 168 514 367 366 163 357 3150 443 505 180 446 358 407 486 323 147 3295 6445
Ladies W: 70.2/119 461 330 313 146 446 347 322 149 316 2830 407 479 155 409 302 313 435 295 135 2930 5760
Handicap 15 11 5 9 7 17 13 3 1 4 12 6 8 16 2 18 14 10
Par 5 4 4 3 5 4 4 3 4 36 4 5 3 4 4 4 5 4 3 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1975
Greens Bent/Korai Grass
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies No

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted VISA, Mastercard, American Express, Diners, JCB

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Meeting Facilities

Reviews

