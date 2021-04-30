Kameyama Golf Club - West Course
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6831 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6831 yards
|73.1
|123
|Regular
|72
|6445 yards
|72.4
|119
|Ladies
|72
|5760 yards
|70.2
|119
Scorecard for West
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 73.1/123
|517
|398
|359
|183
|536
|406
|396
|180
|377
|3352
|462
|515
|207
|474
|377
|427
|499
|337
|181
|3479
|6831
|Regular M: 72.4/119
|497
|375
|343
|168
|514
|367
|366
|163
|357
|3150
|443
|505
|180
|446
|358
|407
|486
|323
|147
|3295
|6445
|Ladies W: 70.2/119
|461
|330
|313
|146
|446
|347
|322
|149
|316
|2830
|407
|479
|155
|409
|302
|313
|435
|295
|135
|2930
|5760
|Handicap
|15
|11
|5
|9
|7
|17
|13
|3
|1
|4
|12
|6
|8
|16
|2
|18
|14
|10
|Par
|5
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|36
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|4
|5
|4
|3
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1975
Greens Bent/Korai Grass
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies No
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted VISA, Mastercard, American Express, Diners, JCB
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesMeeting Facilities
