Forest Geino Golf Club
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 7239 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Black
|72
|7239 yards
|Blue
|72
|6615 yards
|White
|72
|6104 yards
|Red
|72
|5095 yards
Course Details
Year Built 1991
Greens Bent Grass
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Visa, Mastercard, JCB, Diners, Amex, Union
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
