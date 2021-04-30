Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kansai / Mie

Forest Geino Golf Club

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 7239 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Black 72 7239 yards
Blue 72 6615 yards
White 72 6104 yards
Red 72 5095 yards

Course Details

Year Built 1991
Greens Bent Grass

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Visa, Mastercard, JCB, Diners, Amex, Union
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

Nearby Courses
Tsu CC
Tsu Country Club
Tsu, Mie
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Fuji Stadium GC - South: #18
Fuji Stadium Golf Club - South Course
Koka, Shiga
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Fuji Stadium GC - North: #2
Fuji Stadium Golf Club - North Course
Koka, Shiga
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Komono Club Jack Nicklaus GC
Komono Club Jack Nicklaus Golf Course
Komono, Mie
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Yokkaichi CC: #7
Yokkaichi Country Club
Yokkaichi, Mie
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
The Third Place CC
The Third Place Country Club
Tsu, Mie
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Bear’s Paw Japan CC: Clubhouse
Bear’s Paw Japan Country Club
Koka, Shiga
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
St. Lakes GC
St. Lakes Golf Club
Iga, Mie
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Zuien CC Canyon Ueno
Zuien Country Club Canyon Ueno Course
Iga, Mie
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Ryuo GC
Ryuo Golf Course
Ryuo, Shiga
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review

