Chotaro Country Club
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6857 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Bent/Back
|72
|6857 yards
|73.1
|123
|New Bent/Back
|72
|6743 yards
|Bent/Regular
|72
|6476 yards
|70.7
|121
|Bent/Regular (W)
|72
|6476 yards
|71.7
|123
|New Bent/Regular
|72
|6349 yards
Scorecard for Chotaro Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 73.1/123
|462
|591
|170
|401
|386
|177
|349
|332
|486
|3354
|558
|408
|208
|375
|410
|198
|412
|334
|600
|3503
|6857
|Regular M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123
|428
|559
|150
|376
|354
|156
|329
|317
|471
|3140
|536
|384
|195
|353
|391
|180
|399
|318
|580
|3336
|6476
|Handicap
|1
|7
|15
|13
|9
|3
|11
|5
|17
|6
|14
|12
|16
|2
|8
|10
|18
|4
|Par
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|36
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1979
Greens Bent Grass
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted VISA, Mastercard, American Express, Diners, JCB
Food & BeverageRestaurant
