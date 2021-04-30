Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kanto / Chiba

Chotaro Country Club

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6857 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Bent/Back 72 6857 yards 73.1 123
New Bent/Back 72 6743 yards
Bent/Regular 72 6476 yards 70.7 121
Bent/Regular (W) 72 6476 yards 71.7 123
New Bent/Regular 72 6349 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Chotaro Country Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 73.1/123 462 591 170 401 386 177 349 332 486 3354 558 408 208 375 410 198 412 334 600 3503 6857
Regular M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123 428 559 150 376 354 156 329 317 471 3140 536 384 195 353 391 180 399 318 580 3336 6476
Handicap 1 7 15 13 9 3 11 5 17 6 14 12 16 2 8 10 18 4
Par 4 5 3 4 4 3 4 4 5 36 5 4 3 4 4 3 4 4 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1979
Greens Bent Grass

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted VISA, Mastercard, American Express, Diners, JCB

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a GolfPass ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
