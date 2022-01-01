Kasco Hanaha Club - Airport Course
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6278 yards
Slope 128
Rating 69.2
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Blue/Back
|72
|6278 yards
|69.2
|128
|Blue/Back (W)
|72
|6278 yards
|76.0
|138
|White/Regular
|72
|5991 yards
|68.0
|125
|White/Regular (W)
|72
|5991 yards
|74.5
|134
Scorecard for Airport Course
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 69.2/128
|526
|487
|200
|380
|156
|396
|318
|350
|353
|3166
|395
|510
|396
|145
|537
|171
|323
|140
|495
|3112
|6278
|White M: 68.0/125
|515
|471
|160
|365
|145
|376
|312
|334
|334
|3012
|383
|494
|390
|130
|508
|138
|313
|136
|487
|2979
|5991
|Red W: 66.4/119
|515
|471
|160
|365
|145
|376
|312
|334
|334
|3012
|383
|494
|390
|130
|508
|138
|313
|136
|487
|2979
|5991
|Handicap
|3
|15
|9
|7
|13
|1
|17
|5
|11
|16
|4
|10
|14
|2
|8
|12
|18
|6
|Par
|5
|5
|3
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|4
|36
|4
|5
|4
|3
|5
|3
|4
|3
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1964
Greens Bent Grass
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, MASTER, Diners, Amex
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
