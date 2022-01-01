Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kanto / Chiba

Kasco Hanaha Club - Airport Course

0
Rating Snapshot
Rating Snapshot

Rating Index Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6278 yards
Slope 128
Rating 69.2
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Blue/Back 72 6278 yards 69.2 128
Blue/Back (W) 72 6278 yards 76.0 138
White/Regular 72 5991 yards 68.0 125
White/Regular (W) 72 5991 yards 74.5 134
Scorecard for Airport Course
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Blue M: 69.2/128 526 487 200 380 156 396 318 350 353 3166 395 510 396 145 537 171 323 140 495 3112 6278
White M: 68.0/125 515 471 160 365 145 376 312 334 334 3012 383 494 390 130 508 138 313 136 487 2979 5991
Red W: 66.4/119 515 471 160 365 145 376 312 334 334 3012 383 494 390 130 508 138 313 136 487 2979 5991
Handicap 3 15 9 7 13 1 17 5 11 16 4 10 14 2 8 12 18 6
Par 5 5 3 4 3 4 4 4 4 36 4 5 4 3 5 3 4 3 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1964
Greens Bent Grass

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, MASTER, Diners, Amex
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

