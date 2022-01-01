Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kanto / Chiba

TJK Narita View Golf Course

About

Holes 12
Type Resort
Par 48
Length 3934 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Reg 48 3934 yards
Red 48 3441 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for TJK Narita View Golf Course
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Regular M: 69.2/117 357 338 151 136 447 405 340 382 180 2736 344 365 489 357 338 151 136 447 405 3032 5768
Ladies W: 67.1/113 335 300 125 103 383 383 277 329 120 2355 306 326 454 335 300 125 103 383 383 2715 5070
Handicap 7 3 11 9 1 5 15 13 17 4 10 6 12 18 16 14 2 8
Par 4 4 3 3 5 5 4 4 3 35 4 4 5 4 4 3 3 5 5 37 72

Course Details

Year Built 2000
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts No
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Golf School Academy Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Single Allowed Yes
Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Sports

Fitness

Nearby Courses
Taiheiyo Club Narita: #18 & clubhouse
Taiheiyo Club Narita Course
Narita, Chiba
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Glissando GC
Glissando Golf Club
Narita, Chiba
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Kasco Hanaha Club - Airport: Clubhosue
Kasco Hanaha Club - Airport Course
Narita, Chiba
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
PGM Sohsei GC
PGM Sohsei Golf Club - West/South Course
Narita, Chiba
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Kuno CC: #7
Kuno Country Club
Tomisato, Chiba
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
PGM Sohsei GC
PGM Sohsei Golf Club - South/East Course
Narita, Chiba
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
PGM Sohsei GC
PGM Sohsei Golf Club - East/West Course
Narita, Chiba
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Narita GC: #14
Narita Golf Club
Narita, Chiba
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Skyway CC: #16
Skyway Country Club
Narita, Chiba
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Hakuho CC: #11
Hakuho Country Club
Narita, Chiba
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Taco CC: #18
Taco Country Club
Tako, Chiba
Public
0.0
0
Write Review
Kyo CC: #11
Kyo Country Club
Shibayama, Chiba
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Course Layout
