TJK Narita View Golf Course
About
Holes 12
Type Resort
Par 48
Length 3934 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Reg
|48
|3934 yards
|Red
|48
|3441 yards
Scorecard for TJK Narita View Golf Course
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Regular M: 69.2/117
|357
|338
|151
|136
|447
|405
|340
|382
|180
|2736
|344
|365
|489
|357
|338
|151
|136
|447
|405
|3032
|5768
|Ladies W: 67.1/113
|335
|300
|125
|103
|383
|383
|277
|329
|120
|2355
|306
|326
|454
|335
|300
|125
|103
|383
|383
|2715
|5070
|Handicap
|7
|3
|11
|9
|1
|5
|15
|13
|17
|4
|10
|6
|12
|18
|16
|14
|2
|8
|Par
|4
|4
|3
|3
|5
|5
|4
|4
|3
|35
|4
|4
|5
|4
|4
|3
|3
|5
|5
|37
|72
Course Details
Year Built 2000
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts No
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Golf School Academy Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Single Allowed Yes
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available SportsFitness
