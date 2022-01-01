Glissando Golf Club
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6873 yards
Slope 118
Rating 72.3
Previously known as The Privilege Golf Club.
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Champion
|72
|6873 yards
|72.3
|118
|Back
|72
|6505 yards
|70.4
|114
|Regular
|72
|6062 yards
|68.4
|110
|Ladies
|72
|5392 yards
|70.2
|119
Scorecard for Glissando Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 72.3/118
|536
|208
|343
|371
|563
|395
|195
|360
|470
|3441
|412
|529
|405
|443
|170
|365
|218
|497
|393
|3432
|6873
|Blue M: 70.4/114
|516
|184
|331
|352
|538
|363
|173
|340
|445
|3242
|392
|512
|388
|426
|154
|349
|181
|480
|381
|3263
|6505
|White M: 68.4/110
|489
|143
|314
|325
|511
|335
|136
|321
|396
|2970
|372
|489
|363
|408
|135
|333
|154
|461
|377
|3092
|6062
|Red W: 70.2/119
|437
|122
|248
|298
|443
|286
|100
|304
|362
|2600
|346
|437
|340
|348
|120
|293
|136
|441
|331
|2792
|5392
|Handicap
|13
|7
|17
|9
|1
|15
|5
|11
|3
|4
|12
|8
|2
|18
|10
|6
|16
|14
|Par
|5
|3
|4
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|36
|4
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|3
|5
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1991
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round. Closed on Mondays.
Architect Mitsuaki Kobayashi (1991)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, DINERS, UC, AMEX, MASTER
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Food & BeverageBar, Restaurant
Available FacilitiesLounge, Sauna
Reviews
Course Layout