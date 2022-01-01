Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kanto / Chiba

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6873 yards
Slope 118
Rating 72.3

Previously known as The Privilege Golf Club.

Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Champion 72 6873 yards 72.3 118
Back 72 6505 yards 70.4 114
Regular 72 6062 yards 68.4 110
Ladies 72 5392 yards 70.2 119
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Glissando Golf Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Black M: 72.3/118 536 208 343 371 563 395 195 360 470 3441 412 529 405 443 170 365 218 497 393 3432 6873
Blue M: 70.4/114 516 184 331 352 538 363 173 340 445 3242 392 512 388 426 154 349 181 480 381 3263 6505
White M: 68.4/110 489 143 314 325 511 335 136 321 396 2970 372 489 363 408 135 333 154 461 377 3092 6062
Red W: 70.2/119 437 122 248 298 443 286 100 304 362 2600 346 437 340 348 120 293 136 441 331 2792 5392
Handicap 13 7 17 9 1 15 5 11 3 4 12 8 2 18 10 6 16 14
Par 5 3 4 4 5 4 3 4 4 36 4 5 4 4 3 4 3 5 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1991
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round. Closed on Mondays.
Architect Mitsuaki Kobayashi (1991)

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, DINERS, UC, AMEX, MASTER
Metal Spikes Allowed No

Food & Beverage

Bar, Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lounge, Sauna

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

