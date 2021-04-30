Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Chubu / Gifu

Nagoya Hills Golf Club - Rose Course

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6175 yards
Slope 121
Rating 70.7
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6175 yards 70.7 121
Regular 72 5873 yards 69.2 117
Ladies 72 5041 yards 67.1 113
Scorecard for Nagoya Hills Golf Club Rose Course
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 70.7/121 345 493 177 378 167 367 447 329 347 3050 312 428 332 183 508 338 188 321 515 3125 6175
Regular M: 69.2/117 333 474 159 358 153 352 421 305 329 2884 296 406 317 170 487 326 177 309 501 2989 5873
Ladies W: 67.1/113 292 363 149 340 135 320 405 251 291 2546 260 313 302 122 426 176 136 309 451 2495 5041
Handicap 17 9 13 7 5 15 1 3 11 18 2 16 6 4 10 14 12 8
Par 4 5 3 4 3 4 5 4 4 36 4 4 4 3 5 4 3 4 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1989
Greens Bent Grass

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted VISA, American Express, Diners, JCB

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

