Nagoya Hills Golf Club - Rose Course
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6175 yards
Slope 121
Rating 70.7
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6175 yards
|70.7
|121
|Regular
|72
|5873 yards
|69.2
|117
|Ladies
|72
|5041 yards
|67.1
|113
Scorecard for Nagoya Hills Golf Club Rose Course
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 70.7/121
|345
|493
|177
|378
|167
|367
|447
|329
|347
|3050
|312
|428
|332
|183
|508
|338
|188
|321
|515
|3125
|6175
|Regular M: 69.2/117
|333
|474
|159
|358
|153
|352
|421
|305
|329
|2884
|296
|406
|317
|170
|487
|326
|177
|309
|501
|2989
|5873
|Ladies W: 67.1/113
|292
|363
|149
|340
|135
|320
|405
|251
|291
|2546
|260
|313
|302
|122
|426
|176
|136
|309
|451
|2495
|5041
|Handicap
|17
|9
|13
|7
|5
|15
|1
|3
|11
|18
|2
|16
|6
|4
|10
|14
|12
|8
|Par
|4
|5
|3
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|4
|36
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|3
|4
|5
|36
|72
Year Built 1989
Greens Bent Grass
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Driving Range Yes
Credit Cards Accepted VISA, American Express, Diners, JCB
