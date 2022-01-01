Kasugai Country Club - West Course
About
Holes 18
Type Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6926 yards
Slope 133
Rating 73.8
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back/G
|72
|6926 yards
|73.8
|133
|Back/G (W)
|72
|6926 yards
|80.5
|142
|Back/L
|72
|6886 yards
|73.8
|136
|Back/L (W)
|72
|6886 yards
|80.3
|146
|Regular/G (W)
|72
|6501 yards
|78.3
|140
|Regular/G
|72
|6501 yards
|71.7
|131
|Regular/L (W)
|72
|6465 yards
|78.2
|142
|Regular/L
|72
|6465 yards
|72.1
|131
|Front/G
|72
|6137 yards
|69.9
|128
|Front/G (W)
|72
|6137 yards
|76.0
|135
|Front/L (W)
|72
|6015 yards
|76.1
|136
|Front/L
|72
|6015 yards
|70.1
|128
|Ladies/G
|72
|5732 yards
|67.6
|125
|Ladies/G (W)
|72
|5732 yards
|73.7
|129
|Ladies/L (W)
|72
|5712 yards
|73.9
|133
|Ladies/L
|72
|5712 yards
|67.8
|127
Scorecard for Nishi
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 73.1/123 W: 74.1/125
|413
|174
|494
|388
|501
|445
|377
|224
|445
|3461
|388
|368
|502
|455
|184
|404
|505
|219
|417
|3442
|6903
|White M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123
|398
|151
|476
|362
|471
|432
|357
|197
|406
|3250
|362
|341
|475
|414
|171
|386
|488
|189
|406
|3232
|6482
|Red W: 70.2/119
|337
|130
|423
|325
|416
|398
|320
|164
|357
|2870
|324
|316
|457
|367
|120
|350
|453
|156
|342
|2885
|5755
|Handicap
|7
|17
|1
|13
|5
|3
|11
|15
|9
|8
|12
|2
|6
|18
|14
|4
|16
|10
|Par
|4
|3
|5
|4
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|36
|4
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|5
|3
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1964
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes - included in green fee
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted VISA / Master Card / JCB / AMERICAN EXPRESS / Diners Club
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
