Kasugai Country Club - West Course

About

Holes 18
Type Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6926 yards
Slope 133
Rating 73.8
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back/G 72 6926 yards 73.8 133
Back/G (W) 72 6926 yards 80.5 142
Back/L 72 6886 yards 73.8 136
Back/L (W) 72 6886 yards 80.3 146
Regular/G (W) 72 6501 yards 78.3 140
Regular/G 72 6501 yards 71.7 131
Regular/L (W) 72 6465 yards 78.2 142
Regular/L 72 6465 yards 72.1 131
Front/G 72 6137 yards 69.9 128
Front/G (W) 72 6137 yards 76.0 135
Front/L (W) 72 6015 yards 76.1 136
Front/L 72 6015 yards 70.1 128
Ladies/G 72 5732 yards 67.6 125
Ladies/G (W) 72 5732 yards 73.7 129
Ladies/L (W) 72 5712 yards 73.9 133
Ladies/L 72 5712 yards 67.8 127
Scorecard for Nishi
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Blue M: 73.1/123 W: 74.1/125 413 174 494 388 501 445 377 224 445 3461 388 368 502 455 184 404 505 219 417 3442 6903
White M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123 398 151 476 362 471 432 357 197 406 3250 362 341 475 414 171 386 488 189 406 3232 6482
Red W: 70.2/119 337 130 423 325 416 398 320 164 357 2870 324 316 457 367 120 350 453 156 342 2885 5755
Handicap 7 17 1 13 5 3 11 15 9 8 12 2 6 18 14 4 16 10
Par 4 3 5 4 5 4 4 3 4 36 4 4 5 4 3 4 5 3 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1964
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes - included in green fee
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted VISA / Master Card / JCB / AMERICAN EXPRESS / Diners Club

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

