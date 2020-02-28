Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Chubu / Gifu

Green Hill Seki Golf Club

About

Holes 18
Type Resort
Style Parkland/Woodland
Par 72
Length 6705 yards
Slope 139
Rating 72.7
Satellite Course Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6705 yards 72.7 139
Regular 72 6294 yards 70.7 135
Front 72 5928 yards 69.1 132
Senior 72 5420 yards 66.8 122
Ladies 72 5040 yards 65.2 116
Orange 72 3927 yards
Full Scorecard
Scorecard for Green Hill Seki Golf Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Black M: 73.1/123 411 162 341 326 355 515 410 183 536 3239 421 224 415 512 426 577 158 331 402 3466 6705
Blue M: 70.7/121 388 146 315 298 341 472 374 168 516 3018 386 208 387 497 406 547 141 317 387 3276 6294
White M: 69.2/117 375 131 298 282 320 444 342 152 498 2842 367 185 364 481 386 516 123 298 366 3086 5928
Red W: 67.1/113 321 112 270 258 284 424 331 138 441 2579 349 142 340 441 368 495 111 258 321 2825 5404
Handicap 9 15 3 13 7 1 11 17 5 4 16 10 14 8 2 18 12 6
Par 4 3 4 4 4 5 4 3 5 36 4 3 4 5 4 5 3 4 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1990
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round
Architect Mike Poellot (1990) Mark Rathert (1990)

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted VISA, JCB, AMEX, Diner's, MASTER
Walking Allowed Yes

Lodging

Lodging Available

Available Facilities

Meeting Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

