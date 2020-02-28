Green Hill Seki Golf Club
About
Holes 18
Type Resort
Style Parkland/Woodland
Par 72
Length 6705 yards
Slope 139
Rating 72.7
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6705 yards
|72.7
|139
|Regular
|72
|6294 yards
|70.7
|135
|Front
|72
|5928 yards
|69.1
|132
|Senior
|72
|5420 yards
|66.8
|122
|Ladies
|72
|5040 yards
|65.2
|116
|Orange
|72
|3927 yards
Scorecard for Green Hill Seki Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 73.1/123
|411
|162
|341
|326
|355
|515
|410
|183
|536
|3239
|421
|224
|415
|512
|426
|577
|158
|331
|402
|3466
|6705
|Blue M: 70.7/121
|388
|146
|315
|298
|341
|472
|374
|168
|516
|3018
|386
|208
|387
|497
|406
|547
|141
|317
|387
|3276
|6294
|White M: 69.2/117
|375
|131
|298
|282
|320
|444
|342
|152
|498
|2842
|367
|185
|364
|481
|386
|516
|123
|298
|366
|3086
|5928
|Red W: 67.1/113
|321
|112
|270
|258
|284
|424
|331
|138
|441
|2579
|349
|142
|340
|441
|368
|495
|111
|258
|321
|2825
|5404
|Handicap
|9
|15
|3
|13
|7
|1
|11
|17
|5
|4
|16
|10
|14
|8
|2
|18
|12
|6
|Par
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|5
|4
|3
|5
|36
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1990
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round
Architect Mike Poellot (1990) Mark Rathert (1990)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted VISA, JCB, AMEX, Diner's, MASTER
Walking Allowed Yes
LodgingLodging Available
Available FacilitiesMeeting Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Stay & Play Offers
From $325
Valid dates: Feb 28, 2020 - Oct 31, 2020
UNLIMITED rounds of golf over three days, and two nights lodging in one of our 4-bedroom Stay & Play luxury townhomes, including access to fine dining for dinner at Champs and Rockers.
Featured Content
Load More
Course Layout