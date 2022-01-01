Inuyama Country Club
Holes 18
Type Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6779 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Champion/K-Bent
|72
|6779 yards
|Champion/B-Bent
|72
|6765 yards
|73.1
|123
|Regular/K-Bent
|72
|6422 yards
|Regular/B-Bent
|72
|6409 yards
|70.7
|121
|Ladies/K-Bent
|72
|5132 yards
|Ladies/B-Bent
|72
|5121 yards
Scorecard for Inuyama Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Champion M: 73.1/123
|542
|419
|334
|192
|431
|193
|526
|397
|454
|3488
|431
|492
|366
|153
|488
|372
|340
|187
|448
|3277
|6765
|Regular M: 70.7/121
|526
|407
|289
|174
|419
|181
|502
|376
|428
|3302
|410
|475
|348
|137
|474
|343
|327
|170
|423
|3107
|6409
|Ladies W: 66.1/111
|441
|339
|278
|137
|308
|110
|427
|296
|298
|2634
|327
|362
|293
|115
|386
|280
|289
|133
|290
|2475
|5109
|Handicap
|5
|13
|15
|17
|1
|11
|9
|7
|3
|6
|4
|12
|16
|2
|10
|14
|18
|8
|Par
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|36
|4
|5
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1965
Greens Bent Grass
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB / AMEX / UC / DC / Diners / UFJ NICOS / Cedyna / Saison / Aeon / TS3 / VISA / Master / MI
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
