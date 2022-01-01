Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Chubu / Aichi

Inuyama Country Club

About

Holes 18
Type Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6779 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Champion/K-Bent 72 6779 yards
Champion/B-Bent 72 6765 yards 73.1 123
Regular/K-Bent 72 6422 yards
Regular/B-Bent 72 6409 yards 70.7 121
Ladies/K-Bent 72 5132 yards
Ladies/B-Bent 72 5121 yards
Scorecard
Scorecard for Inuyama Country Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Champion M: 73.1/123 542 419 334 192 431 193 526 397 454 3488 431 492 366 153 488 372 340 187 448 3277 6765
Regular M: 70.7/121 526 407 289 174 419 181 502 376 428 3302 410 475 348 137 474 343 327 170 423 3107 6409
Ladies W: 66.1/111 441 339 278 137 308 110 427 296 298 2634 327 362 293 115 386 280 289 133 290 2475 5109
Handicap 5 13 15 17 1 11 9 7 3 6 4 12 16 2 10 14 18 8
Par 5 4 4 3 4 3 5 4 4 36 4 5 4 3 5 4 4 3 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1965
Greens Bent Grass

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB / AMEX / UC / DC / Diners / UFJ NICOS / Cedyna / Saison / Aeon / TS3 / VISA / Master / MI
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

