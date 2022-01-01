Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Chubu / Gifu

Token Shuga Country Club - North Wing/S-East Wing Course

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6668 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back/BG-1 72 6668 yards 73.1 123
Back/BK-2 72 6434 yards
Reg/BG-1 72 6249 yards 70.7 121
Reg/BG-2 72 6015 yards
Front/BG-1 72 5725 yards 69.2 117
Front/BG-2 72 5491 yards
Ladies/BG-1 72 5255 yards 67.1 113
Ladies/BG-2 72 5021 yards
Scorecard for North Wing - S-East Wing
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 73.1/123 390 423 205 395 375 540 347 169 524 3368 390 168 316 499 403 402 228 523 371 3300 6668
Regular M: 70.7/121 365 378 188 377 342 520 330 150 509 3159 373 150 299 484 371 379 209 496 329 3090 6249
Front M: 69.2/117 340 366 163 341 317 506 308 129 440 2910 339 134 284 447 325 325 188 473 300 2815 5725
Ladies W: 67.1/113 312 339 147 316 290 467 287 111 418 2687 306 121 259 421 301 295 127 458 280 2568 5255
Handicap 10 6 16 8 12 2 14 18 4 9 17 13 3 5 7 15 1 11
Par 4 4 3 4 4 5 4 3 5 36 4 3 4 5 4 4 3 5 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1988
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Indoor Practice Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted VISA, JCB, AMEX, UC, Cedyna, CF, Saison, DN, TS3, MUFG, DC, UFJ, Nicos

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Meeting Facilities, Banquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms

