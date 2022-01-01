Token Shuga Country Club - North Wing/S-East Wing Course
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6668 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back/BG-1
|72
|6668 yards
|73.1
|123
|Back/BK-2
|72
|6434 yards
|Reg/BG-1
|72
|6249 yards
|70.7
|121
|Reg/BG-2
|72
|6015 yards
|Front/BG-1
|72
|5725 yards
|69.2
|117
|Front/BG-2
|72
|5491 yards
|Ladies/BG-1
|72
|5255 yards
|67.1
|113
|Ladies/BG-2
|72
|5021 yards
Scorecard for North Wing - S-East Wing
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 73.1/123
|390
|423
|205
|395
|375
|540
|347
|169
|524
|3368
|390
|168
|316
|499
|403
|402
|228
|523
|371
|3300
|6668
|Regular M: 70.7/121
|365
|378
|188
|377
|342
|520
|330
|150
|509
|3159
|373
|150
|299
|484
|371
|379
|209
|496
|329
|3090
|6249
|Front M: 69.2/117
|340
|366
|163
|341
|317
|506
|308
|129
|440
|2910
|339
|134
|284
|447
|325
|325
|188
|473
|300
|2815
|5725
|Ladies W: 67.1/113
|312
|339
|147
|316
|290
|467
|287
|111
|418
|2687
|306
|121
|259
|421
|301
|295
|127
|458
|280
|2568
|5255
|Handicap
|10
|6
|16
|8
|12
|2
|14
|18
|4
|9
|17
|13
|3
|5
|7
|15
|1
|11
|Par
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|4
|3
|5
|36
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1988
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Indoor Practice Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted VISA, JCB, AMEX, UC, Cedyna, CF, Saison, DN, TS3, MUFG, DC, UFJ, Nicos
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesMeeting Facilities, Banquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms
