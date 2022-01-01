Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Chubu / Gifu

Kagamigahara Country Club

0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
About

Holes 18
Type Private
Par 72
Length 6960 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
BT 72 6960 yards
RT 72 6539 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Blue M: 73.1/123 400 333 222 560 377 421 194 390 540 3437 410 415 425 185 540 215 410 400 520 3520 6957
White M: 73.0/122 W: 74.1/125 380 317 188 545 353 372 179 370 520 3224 390 385 390 170 515 190 390 385 500 3315 6539
Red W: 71.7/123 360 298 160 475 332 360 165 360 505 3015 370 355 370 150 475 170 370 360 480 3100 6115
Handicap 13 7 5 1 15 9 17 3 11 16 6 2 18 14 8 4 12 10
Par 4 4 3 5 4 4 3 4 5 36 4 4 4 3 5 3 4 4 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1976

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, UC, DC, UFJ, Saison, Master
Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

Nearby Courses
Gifu Inaguchi Golf Club
Gifu Inaguchi Golf Club
Seki, Gifu
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Green Hill Seki Golf Club
Green Hill Seki Golf Club
Seki, Gifu
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Gifu Seki CC
Gifu Seki Country Club - East Course
Seki, Gifu
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Gifu CC
Gifu Country Club
Kakamigahara, Gifu
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Gifu Seki CC
Gifu Seki Country Club - West Course
Seki, Gifu
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
OGC Gifu Chuo Golf Park
OGC Gifu Chuo Golf Park
Gifu, Gifu
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Nagoya Hills Golf Club - Rose Course
Nagoya Hills Golf Club - Rose Course
Kani, Gifu
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Minoseki Country Club
Minoseki Country Club
Seki, Gifu
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Crescent Valley Country Club Minokamo
Crescent Valley Country Club Minokamo
Minokamo, Gifu
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Inuyama Country Club
Inuyama Country Club
Inuyama, Aichi
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Hosenbo Golf Club
Hosenbo Golf Club
Minokamo, Gifu
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Gifu St. Field Country Club
Gifu St. Field Country Club
Seki, Gifu
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
