Kagamigahara Country Club
About
Holes 18
Type Private
Par 72
Length 6960 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|BT
|72
|6960 yards
|RT
|72
|6539 yards
Scorecard for Kagamigahara Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 73.1/123
|400
|333
|222
|560
|377
|421
|194
|390
|540
|3437
|410
|415
|425
|185
|540
|215
|410
|400
|520
|3520
|6957
|White M: 73.0/122 W: 74.1/125
|380
|317
|188
|545
|353
|372
|179
|370
|520
|3224
|390
|385
|390
|170
|515
|190
|390
|385
|500
|3315
|6539
|Red W: 71.7/123
|360
|298
|160
|475
|332
|360
|165
|360
|505
|3015
|370
|355
|370
|150
|475
|170
|370
|360
|480
|3100
|6115
|Handicap
|13
|7
|5
|1
|15
|9
|17
|3
|11
|16
|6
|2
|18
|14
|8
|4
|12
|10
|Par
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|36
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|3
|4
|4
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1976
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, UC, DC, UFJ, Saison, Master
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Course Layout