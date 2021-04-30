Matsushima Chisan Country Club - Osato Course
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 5961 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back/Bent
|72
|5961 yards
|Back/Korai
|72
|5711 yards
|Reg/Bent
|72
|5618 yards
|Reg/Korai
|72
|5339 yards
Scorecard for Ogo Course
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 70.7/121
|348
|353
|472
|361
|199
|354
|188
|490
|393
|3158
|488
|290
|170
|300
|171
|363
|384
|393
|509
|3068
|6226
|Regular M: 69.2/117 W: 70.2/119
|323
|338
|454
|343
|183
|336
|173
|474
|375
|2999
|477
|272
|153
|282
|154
|343
|376
|305
|489
|2851
|5850
|Handicap
|5
|6
|15
|7
|1
|8
|2
|16
|9
|17
|10
|3
|11
|4
|12
|13
|14
|18
|Par
|4
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|3
|5
|4
|36
|5
|4
|3
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|5
|36
|72
|Handicap (W)
|3
|15
|9
|1
|7
|13
|11
|5
|17
|4
|10
|16
|2
|8
|14
|18
|6
|12
Course Details
Year Built 1973
Greens Bent/Korai Grass
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range No
Caddies No
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted VISA, Mastercard, American Express, Diners, JCB
