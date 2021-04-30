Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Tohoku / Miyagi

Matsushima Chisan Country Club - Osato Course

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

GolfPass Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 5961 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back/Bent 72 5961 yards
Back/Korai 72 5711 yards
Reg/Bent 72 5618 yards
Reg/Korai 72 5339 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Ogo Course
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 70.7/121 348 353 472 361 199 354 188 490 393 3158 488 290 170 300 171 363 384 393 509 3068 6226
Regular M: 69.2/117 W: 70.2/119 323 338 454 343 183 336 173 474 375 2999 477 272 153 282 154 343 376 305 489 2851 5850
Handicap 5 6 15 7 1 8 2 16 9 17 10 3 11 4 12 13 14 18
Par 4 4 5 4 3 4 3 5 4 36 5 4 3 4 3 4 4 4 5 36 72
Handicap (W) 3 15 9 1 7 13 11 5 17 4 10 16 2 8 14 18 6 12

Course Details

Year Built 1973
Greens Bent/Korai Grass
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range No
Caddies No

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted VISA, Mastercard, American Express, Diners, JCB

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a GolfPass ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
Matsushima Chisan CC - Sendai: #7
Matsushima Chisan Country Club - Sendai Course
Matsushima, Miyagi
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Matsushima Chisan CC - Matsushima: #4
Matsushima Chisan Country Club - Matsushima Course
Matsushima, Miyagi
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Osato GC: #2
Osato Golf Club
Osato, Miyagi
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Rifu GC
Rifu Golf Club
Rifu, Miyagi
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Sendai Hills GC - Izumi: #6
Sendai Hills Golf Club - Nakayama/Izumi Course
Sendai, Miyagi
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Hananomori GC
Hananomori Golf Club
Ōhira, Miyagi
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Sendai Hills GC - Yaotome: #5
Sendai Hills Golf Club - Izumi/Yaotome Course
Sendai, Miyagi
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Sendai Hills GC - Nakayama: #3
Sendai Hills Golf Club - Yaotome/Nakayama Course
Sendai, Miyagi
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Aobayama Park GC
Aobayama Park Golf Course
Sendai, Miyagi
Public
0.0
0
Write Review
Great Sendai CC
Great Sendai Country Club
Sendai, Miyagi
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Grace Ridge CC
Grace Ridge Country Club
Sendai, Miyagi
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Yakurai Size GC
Yakurai Size Golf Club
Kami, Miyagi
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review

Stay & Play Offers

Black Lake Golf Club
Stay & Play at Black Lake Golf Club
From $95
Valid dates: Apr 30, 2021 - Oct 30, 2021
• 18 holes with a cart on our award winning golf course designed by Rees Jones
Wilderness and Wild Rock Overnight Packages
Travel Offers
Wilderness and Wild Rock Overnight Packages
From $174
Silverado Resort and Spa
Travel Offers
Unlimited Golf Package at Silverado Resort and Spa, Napa
From $489
Grand Geneva Resort - Stay & Golf FREE Package
Travel Offers
Grand Geneva Resort - Stay & Golf FREE Package
From $139
Champions Package at Turning Stone Resort
Travel Offers
Champions Package at Turning Stone Resort
From $1100
Course Layout
Now Reading
Search Near Me