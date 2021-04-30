Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Tohoku / Miyagi

Osato Golf Club

0
Rating Snapshot
About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6867 yards
Slope 123
Rating 72.9
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Blue 72 6867 yards 72.9 123
White 72 6484 yards 70.7 121
Green 72 5466 yards
Red (W) 72 5384 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Osato Golf Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 73.1/123 389 159 491 351 153 531 403 404 410 3291 395 201 357 545 449 180 449 554 446 3576 6867
Regular M: 70.7/121 363 145 475 332 136 515 388 385 396 3135 354 180 342 528 432 162 427 517 407 3349 6484
Ladies W: 67.1/113 310 127 384 284 122 462 351 300 301 2641 323 155 320 484 341 140 278 461 261 2763 5404
Handicap 3 13 11 7 15 1 9 5 17 4 8 14 18 2 10 6 12 16
Par 4 3 5 4 3 5 4 4 4 36 4 3 4 5 4 3 4 5 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1998
Greens Bent Grass

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Nearby Courses
Hananomori GC
Hananomori Golf Club
Ōhira, Miyagi
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Aobayama Park GC
Aobayama Park Golf Course
Sendai, Miyagi
Public
0.0
0
Write Review
Yakurai Size GC
Yakurai Size Golf Club
Kami, Miyagi
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review

