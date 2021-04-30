Osato Golf Club
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6867 yards
Slope 123
Rating 72.9
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Blue
|72
|6867 yards
|72.9
|123
|White
|72
|6484 yards
|70.7
|121
|Green
|72
|5466 yards
|Red (W)
|72
|5384 yards
Scorecard for Osato Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 73.1/123
|389
|159
|491
|351
|153
|531
|403
|404
|410
|3291
|395
|201
|357
|545
|449
|180
|449
|554
|446
|3576
|6867
|Regular M: 70.7/121
|363
|145
|475
|332
|136
|515
|388
|385
|396
|3135
|354
|180
|342
|528
|432
|162
|427
|517
|407
|3349
|6484
|Ladies W: 67.1/113
|310
|127
|384
|284
|122
|462
|351
|300
|301
|2641
|323
|155
|320
|484
|341
|140
|278
|461
|261
|2763
|5404
|Handicap
|3
|13
|11
|7
|15
|1
|9
|5
|17
|4
|8
|14
|18
|2
|10
|6
|12
|16
|Par
|4
|3
|5
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|4
|36
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1998
Greens Bent Grass
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
Course Layout