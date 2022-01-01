Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Tohoku / Miyagi

Matsushima Kokusai Country Club

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6556 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6556 yards 73.1 123
Regular 72 6144 yards 70.7 121
Regular (W) 72 6144 yards 71.7 123
Front 72 5780 yards
Ladies 72 5041 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Matsushima Kokusai Country Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 73.1/123 362 372 556 218 408 416 440 183 503 3458 360 312 140 548 161 493 334 344 406 3098 6556
Regular M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123 348 357 539 162 386 399 362 157 483 3193 343 296 128 534 139 471 323 325 392 2951 6144
Handicap 9 15 3 13 7 1 5 17 11 4 10 16 2 14 8 18 12 6
Par 4 4 5 3 4 4 4 3 5 36 4 4 3 5 3 5 4 4 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1970
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, AMEX, UC, DC, UFJ
Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

