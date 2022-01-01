Matsushima Kokusai Country Club
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6556 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6556 yards
|73.1
|123
|Regular
|72
|6144 yards
|70.7
|121
|Regular (W)
|72
|6144 yards
|71.7
|123
|Front
|72
|5780 yards
|Ladies
|72
|5041 yards
Scorecard for Matsushima Kokusai Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 73.1/123
|362
|372
|556
|218
|408
|416
|440
|183
|503
|3458
|360
|312
|140
|548
|161
|493
|334
|344
|406
|3098
|6556
|Regular M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123
|348
|357
|539
|162
|386
|399
|362
|157
|483
|3193
|343
|296
|128
|534
|139
|471
|323
|325
|392
|2951
|6144
|Handicap
|9
|15
|3
|13
|7
|1
|5
|17
|11
|4
|10
|16
|2
|14
|8
|18
|12
|6
|Par
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|36
|4
|4
|3
|5
|3
|5
|4
|4
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1970
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, AMEX, UC, DC, UFJ
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Matsushima, Miyagi
Semi-Private
Course Layout