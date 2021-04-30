Rifu Golf Club
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 7076 yards
Slope 131
Rating 74.9
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Champion
|72
|7076 yards
|74.9
|131
|Back
|72
|6567 yards
|73.1
|123
|Regular
|72
|6287 yards
|70.7
|121
|Ladies
|72
|5354 yards
|67.1
|113
Scorecard for Rifu Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Champion M: 74.9/131
|387
|520
|381
|213
|460
|377
|228
|547
|435
|3548
|408
|203
|445
|407
|556
|178
|421
|372
|538
|3528
|7076
|Back M: 73.1/123
|367
|500
|351
|166
|413
|352
|204
|507
|406
|3266
|383
|179
|410
|378
|541
|160
|391
|347
|512
|3301
|6567
|Regular M: 70.7/121
|359
|478
|336
|160
|395
|352
|187
|482
|396
|3145
|363
|157
|386
|358
|517
|149
|386
|334
|492
|3142
|6287
|Ladies W: 67.1/113
|340
|357
|320
|136
|336
|278
|142
|456
|301
|2666
|346
|138
|252
|341
|482
|134
|298
|318
|379
|2688
|5354
|Handicap
|9
|3
|15
|17
|1
|7
|13
|11
|5
|10
|16
|4
|12
|2
|14
|6
|18
|8
|Par
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|36
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1992
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesBanquet Facilities
Course Layout