Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Tohoku / Miyagi

Rifu Golf Club

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

GolfPass Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 7076 yards
Slope 131
Rating 74.9
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Champion 72 7076 yards 74.9 131
Back 72 6567 yards 73.1 123
Regular 72 6287 yards 70.7 121
Ladies 72 5354 yards 67.1 113
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Rifu Golf Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Champion M: 74.9/131 387 520 381 213 460 377 228 547 435 3548 408 203 445 407 556 178 421 372 538 3528 7076
Back M: 73.1/123 367 500 351 166 413 352 204 507 406 3266 383 179 410 378 541 160 391 347 512 3301 6567
Regular M: 70.7/121 359 478 336 160 395 352 187 482 396 3145 363 157 386 358 517 149 386 334 492 3142 6287
Ladies W: 67.1/113 340 357 320 136 336 278 142 456 301 2666 346 138 252 341 482 134 298 318 379 2688 5354
Handicap 9 3 15 17 1 7 13 11 5 10 16 4 12 2 14 6 18 8
Par 4 5 4 3 4 4 3 5 4 36 4 3 4 4 5 3 4 4 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1992

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Banquet Facilities

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a GolfPass ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
Osato GC: #2
Osato Golf Club
Osato, Miyagi
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Aobayama Park GC
Aobayama Park Golf Course
Sendai, Miyagi
Public
0.0
0
Write Review
Hananomori GC
Hananomori Golf Club
Ōhira, Miyagi
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Great Sendai CC
Great Sendai Country Club
Sendai, Miyagi
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Grace Ridge CC
Grace Ridge Country Club
Sendai, Miyagi
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Yakurai Size GC
Yakurai Size Golf Club
Kami, Miyagi
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Sendai Minami GC
Sendai Minami Golf Club
Murata, Miyagi
Private
0.0
0
Write Review

Stay & Play Offers

Black Lake Golf Club
Stay & Play at Black Lake Golf Club
From $95
Valid dates: Apr 30, 2021 - Oct 30, 2021
• 18 holes with a cart on our award winning golf course designed by Rees Jones
Wilderness and Wild Rock Overnight Packages
Travel Offers
Wilderness and Wild Rock Overnight Packages
From $174
Silverado Resort and Spa
Travel Offers
Unlimited Golf Package at Silverado Resort and Spa, Napa
From $489
Grand Geneva Resort - Stay & Golf FREE Package
Travel Offers
Grand Geneva Resort - Stay & Golf FREE Package
From $139
Champions Package at Turning Stone Resort
Travel Offers
Champions Package at Turning Stone Resort
From $1100
Course Layout
Now Reading
Search Near Me