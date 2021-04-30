Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Tohoku / Miyagi

Matsushima Chisan Country Club - Sendai Course

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

GolfPass Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6876 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back/BG 72 6876 yards 73.1 123
Back/AG 72 6625 yards
Reg/BG 72 6542 yards 72.9 121
Reg/BG (W) 72 6542 yards 73.1 123
Reg/AG 72 6291 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Sendai
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 73.1/123 508 182 356 457 411 343 183 533 333 3306 442 197 345 585 405 193 352 619 432 3570 6876
Regular M: 72.9/121 W: 73.1/123 493 163 340 442 396 324 171 513 323 3165 411 174 323 561 389 179 329 601 410 3377 6542
Handicap 3 15 9 1 7 13 17 5 11 4 16 10 2 8 14 18 6 12
Par 5 3 4 4 4 4 3 5 4 36 4 3 4 5 4 3 4 5 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1973
Greens Bent/Korai Grass
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted VISA, Mastercard, American Express, Diners, JCB

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a GolfPass ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
Matsushima Chisan CC - Osato: #5
Matsushima Chisan Country Club - Osato Course
Osato, Miyagi
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Matsushima Chisan CC - Matsushima: #4
Matsushima Chisan Country Club - Matsushima Course
Matsushima, Miyagi
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Osato GC: #2
Osato Golf Club
Osato, Miyagi
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Rifu GC
Rifu Golf Club
Rifu, Miyagi
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Hananomori GC
Hananomori Golf Club
Ōhira, Miyagi
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Sendai Hills GC - Izumi: #6
Sendai Hills Golf Club - Nakayama/Izumi Course
Sendai, Miyagi
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Sendai Hills GC - Yaotome: #5
Sendai Hills Golf Club - Izumi/Yaotome Course
Sendai, Miyagi
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Sendai Hills GC - Nakayama: #3
Sendai Hills Golf Club - Yaotome/Nakayama Course
Sendai, Miyagi
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Aobayama Park GC
Aobayama Park Golf Course
Sendai, Miyagi
Public
0.0
0
Write Review
Great Sendai CC
Great Sendai Country Club
Sendai, Miyagi
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Grace Ridge CC
Grace Ridge Country Club
Sendai, Miyagi
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Yakurai Size GC
Yakurai Size Golf Club
Kami, Miyagi
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review

Stay & Play Offers

Black Lake Golf Club
Stay & Play at Black Lake Golf Club
From $95
Valid dates: Apr 30, 2021 - Oct 30, 2021
• 18 holes with a cart on our award winning golf course designed by Rees Jones
Wilderness and Wild Rock Overnight Packages
Travel Offers
Wilderness and Wild Rock Overnight Packages
From $174
Silverado Resort and Spa
Travel Offers
Unlimited Golf Package at Silverado Resort and Spa, Napa
From $489
Grand Geneva Resort - Stay & Golf FREE Package
Travel Offers
Grand Geneva Resort - Stay & Golf FREE Package
From $139
Champions Package at Turning Stone Resort
Travel Offers
Champions Package at Turning Stone Resort
From $1100
Course Layout
Now Reading
Search Near Me