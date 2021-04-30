Matsushima Chisan Country Club - Sendai Course
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6876 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back/BG
|72
|6876 yards
|73.1
|123
|Back/AG
|72
|6625 yards
|Reg/BG
|72
|6542 yards
|72.9
|121
|Reg/BG (W)
|72
|6542 yards
|73.1
|123
|Reg/AG
|72
|6291 yards
Scorecard for Sendai
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 73.1/123
|508
|182
|356
|457
|411
|343
|183
|533
|333
|3306
|442
|197
|345
|585
|405
|193
|352
|619
|432
|3570
|6876
|Regular M: 72.9/121 W: 73.1/123
|493
|163
|340
|442
|396
|324
|171
|513
|323
|3165
|411
|174
|323
|561
|389
|179
|329
|601
|410
|3377
|6542
|Handicap
|3
|15
|9
|1
|7
|13
|17
|5
|11
|4
|16
|10
|2
|8
|14
|18
|6
|12
|Par
|5
|3
|4
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|36
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1973
Greens Bent/Korai Grass
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted VISA, Mastercard, American Express, Diners, JCB
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
Course Layout