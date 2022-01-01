Takamatsu Grand Country Club - Kaniwa Course
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6851 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6851 yards
Scorecard for Deer Garden
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 73.1/123
|514
|185
|423
|328
|463
|462
|220
|396
|567
|3558
|416
|521
|188
|353
|417
|376
|501
|158
|363
|3293
|6851
|White M: 70.7/121
|499
|170
|409
|306
|398
|443
|196
|377
|540
|3338
|399
|509
|168
|328
|399
|352
|477
|129
|350
|3111
|6449
|Yellow M: 69.2/117 W: 70.2/119
|469
|145
|389
|297
|398
|372
|165
|329
|509
|3073
|382
|481
|148
|293
|379
|338
|454
|112
|337
|2924
|5997
|Red W: 67.1/113
|413
|135
|279
|297
|268
|338
|144
|318
|444
|2636
|351
|372
|148
|268
|349
|302
|417
|98
|280
|2585
|5221
|Handicap
|15
|9
|3
|13
|7
|1
|5
|17
|11
|4
|16
|10
|14
|8
|2
|6
|18
|12
|Par
|5
|3
|4
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|36
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1974
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes - included in green fee
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes - included in green fee
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, UC, DC
Available FacilitiesBanquet Facilities
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Course Layout