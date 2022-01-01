Takamatsu Grand Country Club - Kaniwa Course

Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Shikoku / Kagawa

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6851 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6851 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Deer Garden
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Blue M: 73.1/123 514 185 423 328 463 462 220 396 567 3558 416 521 188 353 417 376 501 158 363 3293 6851
White M: 70.7/121 499 170 409 306 398 443 196 377 540 3338 399 509 168 328 399 352 477 129 350 3111 6449
Yellow M: 69.2/117 W: 70.2/119 469 145 389 297 398 372 165 329 509 3073 382 481 148 293 379 338 454 112 337 2924 5997
Red W: 67.1/113 413 135 279 297 268 338 144 318 444 2636 351 372 148 268 349 302 417 98 280 2585 5221
Handicap 15 9 3 13 7 1 5 17 11 4 16 10 14 8 2 6 18 12
Par 5 3 4 4 4 4 3 4 5 36 4 5 3 4 4 4 5 3 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1974
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes - included in green fee

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes - included in green fee
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, UC, DC

Available Facilities

Banquet Facilities

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

