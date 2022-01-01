Takamatsu Grand Country Club - Hikami Course
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6341 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6341 yards
Scorecard for Hikami
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 70.7/121
|390
|328
|542
|155
|309
|418
|182
|502
|376
|3202
|531
|364
|178
|511
|164
|371
|387
|161
|472
|3139
|6341
|White M: 69.2/117
|365
|318
|511
|138
|262
|394
|168
|480
|351
|2987
|515
|344
|161
|497
|147
|354
|372
|146
|451
|2987
|5974
|Yellow M: 69.0/116 W: 70.2/119
|365
|307
|497
|138
|262
|377
|168
|480
|329
|2923
|515
|325
|161
|478
|130
|341
|372
|146
|451
|2919
|5842
|Red W: 66.9/109
|292
|264
|401
|101
|224
|262
|124
|423
|270
|2361
|446
|265
|120
|415
|109
|290
|317
|116
|358
|2436
|4797
|Handicap
|3
|15
|9
|13
|7
|1
|17
|11
|5
|4
|18
|14
|8
|12
|2
|10
|16
|6
|Par
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|36
|5
|4
|3
|5
|3
|4
|4
|3
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1974
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes - included in green fee
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, UC, DC
Available FacilitiesBanquet Facilities
Reviews
