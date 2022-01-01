Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Shikoku / Kagawa

Takamatsu Grand Country Club - Hikami Course

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

GolfPass Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6341 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6341 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Hikami
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Blue M: 70.7/121 390 328 542 155 309 418 182 502 376 3202 531 364 178 511 164 371 387 161 472 3139 6341
White M: 69.2/117 365 318 511 138 262 394 168 480 351 2987 515 344 161 497 147 354 372 146 451 2987 5974
Yellow M: 69.0/116 W: 70.2/119 365 307 497 138 262 377 168 480 329 2923 515 325 161 478 130 341 372 146 451 2919 5842
Red W: 66.9/109 292 264 401 101 224 262 124 423 270 2361 446 265 120 415 109 290 317 116 358 2436 4797
Handicap 3 15 9 13 7 1 17 11 5 4 18 14 8 12 2 10 16 6
Par 4 4 5 3 4 4 3 5 4 36 5 4 3 5 3 4 4 3 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1974
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes - included in green fee

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, UC, DC

Available Facilities

Banquet Facilities

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a GolfPass ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
Takamatsu Grand CC - Kaniwa: #1
Takamatsu Grand Country Club - Kaniwa Course
Miki, Kagawa
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Ayutaki CC: Clubhouse
Ayutaki Country Club
Takamatsu, Kagawa
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Yashima CC: #4
Yashima Country Club
Takamatsu, Kagawa
0.0
0
Write Review
Alpha Tsuda CC
Alpha Tsuda Country Club
Sanuki, Kagawa
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Royal Takamatsu CC
Royal Takamatsu Country Club
Ayagawa, Kagawa
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Takamatsu Public GC
Takamatsu Public Golf Course
Takamatsu, Kagawa
Public
0.0
0
Write Review
Takamatsu Gold CC: #18
Takamatsu Gold Country Club
Ayagawa, Kagawa
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Sanuki CC: #2
Sanuki Country Club
Sanuki, Kagawa
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Shido CC
Shido Country Club - East/West Course
Sanuki, Kagawa
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Shido CC
Shido Country Club - East/Middle Course
Sanuki, Kagawa
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Shido CC
Shido Country Club - Middle/West Course
Sanuki, Kagawa
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Takagawa Nishitokushima GC: #11
Takagawa Nishitokushima Golf Club
Awa, Tokushima
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Course Layout
Now Reading
Search Near Me