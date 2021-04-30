Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Shikoku / Kagawa

Yashima Country Club

About

Holes 18
Type
Style Parkland
Par N/A
Length N/A
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Satellite Layout
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Yashima Golf Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 73.1/123 350 395 178 478 426 292 213 368 507 3207 373 465 168 387 408 218 485 443 482 3429 6636
Regular M: 69.2/117 321 341 150 448 334 276 187 348 485 2890 353 409 151 352 364 184 463 392 432 3100 5990
Ladies W: 67.1/113 300 311 129 420 300 240 176 310 472 2658 338 326 137 317 334 166 441 365 406 2830 5488
Handicap 3 9 15 13 1 7 5 17 11 4 16 10 8 2 14 18 12 6
Par 4 4 3 5 4 4 3 4 5 36 4 4 3 4 4 3 5 4 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1975
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted DC, JCB, UC, VISA, Diners, Bank Card, Million, UFJ

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

