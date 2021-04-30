Yashima Country Club
Holes 18
Type
Style Parkland
Par N/A
Length N/A
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
Scorecard for Yashima Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 73.1/123
|350
|395
|178
|478
|426
|292
|213
|368
|507
|3207
|373
|465
|168
|387
|408
|218
|485
|443
|482
|3429
|6636
|Regular M: 69.2/117
|321
|341
|150
|448
|334
|276
|187
|348
|485
|2890
|353
|409
|151
|352
|364
|184
|463
|392
|432
|3100
|5990
|Ladies W: 67.1/113
|300
|311
|129
|420
|300
|240
|176
|310
|472
|2658
|338
|326
|137
|317
|334
|166
|441
|365
|406
|2830
|5488
|Handicap
|3
|9
|15
|13
|1
|7
|5
|17
|11
|4
|16
|10
|8
|2
|14
|18
|12
|6
|Par
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|36
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1975
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted DC, JCB, UC, VISA, Diners, Bank Card, Million, UFJ
Food & BeverageRestaurant
