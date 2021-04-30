Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Hokkaido

Biratori Country Club

0
Rating Snapshot

Rating Index Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6660 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Champion 72 6660 yards
Back 72 6466 yards 70.6 128
Back (W) 72 6466 yards 77.6 136
Regular 72 5963 yards 68.3 122
Regular (W) 72 5963 yards 74.8 130
Front 72 5186 yards 64.6 114
Front (W) 72 5186 yards 70.2 120
Ladies 72 5149 yards
Scorecard for Biratori Country Club
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 70.7/121 538 230 300 548 400 316 394 158 414 3298 521 538 145 315 340 388 405 159 357 3168 6466
Regular M: 69.2/117 505 148 282 503 348 305 377 148 390 3006 474 518 124 287 323 370 383 137 341 2957 5963
Front M: 66.1/111 388 148 207 420 348 305 260 148 375 2599 405 477 124 287 280 333 383 137 326 2752 5351
Ladies W: 67.1/113 388 107 207 420 326 263 260 138 375 2484 405 477 115 280 280 333 327 122 326 2665 5149
Handicap 3 15 11 1 9 13 5 17 7 8 6 18 14 12 2 4 16 10
Par 5 3 4 5 4 4 4 3 4 36 5 5 3 4 4 4 4 3 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1975
Golf Season March - December

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes - 2,750 yen
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, AMEX
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Nearby Courses
Hayakita CC - South Wing: #11
Hayakita Country Club - South Wing
Abira, Hokkaido
0.0
0
Write Review
Aloha Resort - Aloha CC
Aloha Resort - Aloha Country Club
Abira, Hokkaido
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Hayakita CC - North Wing: #5
Hayakita Country Club - North Wing
Abira, Hokkaido
0.0
0
Write Review
Hokkaido Classic GC: #18
Hokkaido Classic Golf Club
Hayakita, Hokkaido
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Saporo International Resort Le Petaw Golf Course - Dunes
Abira, Hokkaido
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Saporo International Resort Le Petaw Golf Course - Woodland
Abira, Hokkaido
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review

