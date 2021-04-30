Biratori Country Club
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6660 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Champion
|72
|6660 yards
|Back
|72
|6466 yards
|70.6
|128
|Back (W)
|72
|6466 yards
|77.6
|136
|Regular
|72
|5963 yards
|68.3
|122
|Regular (W)
|72
|5963 yards
|74.8
|130
|Front
|72
|5186 yards
|64.6
|114
|Front (W)
|72
|5186 yards
|70.2
|120
|Ladies
|72
|5149 yards
Scorecard for Biratori Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 70.7/121
|538
|230
|300
|548
|400
|316
|394
|158
|414
|3298
|521
|538
|145
|315
|340
|388
|405
|159
|357
|3168
|6466
|Regular M: 69.2/117
|505
|148
|282
|503
|348
|305
|377
|148
|390
|3006
|474
|518
|124
|287
|323
|370
|383
|137
|341
|2957
|5963
|Front M: 66.1/111
|388
|148
|207
|420
|348
|305
|260
|148
|375
|2599
|405
|477
|124
|287
|280
|333
|383
|137
|326
|2752
|5351
|Ladies W: 67.1/113
|388
|107
|207
|420
|326
|263
|260
|138
|375
|2484
|405
|477
|115
|280
|280
|333
|327
|122
|326
|2665
|5149
|Handicap
|3
|15
|11
|1
|9
|13
|5
|17
|7
|8
|6
|18
|14
|12
|2
|4
|16
|10
|Par
|5
|3
|4
|5
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|36
|5
|5
|3
|4
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1975
Golf Season March - December
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes - 2,750 yen
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, AMEX
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
