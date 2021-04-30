Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kanto / Chiba

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6682 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6682 yards
Regular 72 6284 yards
Front 72 5852 yards
Ladies 72 5306 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Camellia Hills Country Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
White M: 73.1/123 W: 74.1/125 570 330 425 158 328 465 308 520 187 3291 417 432 383 188 544 173 382 347 523 3389 6680
Handicap 9 15 3 13 7 1 17 5 11 10 4 16 8 2 14 12 18 6
Par 5 4 4 3 4 4 4 5 3 36 4 4 4 3 5 3 4 4 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1990
Golf Season Year round
Architect Kokichi Yasuda (1990)

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes - 11,000 yen

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Diners, AMEX, VISA, Master, JCB, UC, DC, Nicos, Saison & others
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Walking Allowed Yes
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Meeting Facilities, Banquet Facilities, Sauna, Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

