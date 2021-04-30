Camellia Hills Country Club
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6682 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6682 yards
|Regular
|72
|6284 yards
|Front
|72
|5852 yards
|Ladies
|72
|5306 yards
Scorecard for Camellia Hills Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|White M: 73.1/123 W: 74.1/125
|570
|330
|425
|158
|328
|465
|308
|520
|187
|3291
|417
|432
|383
|188
|544
|173
|382
|347
|523
|3389
|6680
|Handicap
|9
|15
|3
|13
|7
|1
|17
|5
|11
|10
|4
|16
|8
|2
|14
|12
|18
|6
|Par
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|5
|3
|36
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|3
|4
|4
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1990
Golf Season Year round
Architect Kokichi Yasuda (1990)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes - 11,000 yen
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Diners, AMEX, VISA, Master, JCB, UC, DC, Nicos, Saison & others
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Walking Allowed Yes
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesMeeting Facilities, Banquet Facilities, Sauna, Lockers, Locker Rooms
Course Layout