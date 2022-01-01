The Country Club Japan
About
Holes 18
Type Resort
Par 72
Length 7247 yards
Slope 131
Rating 74.9
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Champion
|72
|7247 yards
|74.9
|131
|Black
|72
|6964 yards
|73.1
|123
|Blue
|72
|6407 yards
|70.7
|121
|White
|72
|5852 yards
|69.2
|117
|Red (W)
|72
|5190 yards
|67.1
|113
Scorecard for The Country Club Japan
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Champion M: 74.9/131
|589
|371
|469
|213
|419
|207
|557
|456
|429
|3710
|382
|453
|400
|188
|571
|390
|392
|178
|583
|3537
|7247
|Back M: 73.1/123
|573
|371
|452
|190
|401
|187
|532
|396
|411
|3513
|382
|439
|374
|156
|559
|390
|392
|171
|559
|3422
|6935
|Regular M: 70.7/121
|542
|349
|396
|154
|385
|170
|512
|374
|392
|3274
|355
|380
|346
|132
|512
|351
|374
|157
|544
|3151
|6425
|Gold M: 69.2/117
|486
|316
|355
|125
|359
|154
|441
|328
|376
|2940
|323
|319
|321
|116
|473
|327
|348
|133
|452
|2812
|5752
|Ladies W: 67.1/113
|423
|316
|306
|125
|286
|132
|401
|328
|358
|2675
|280
|302
|263
|116
|422
|276
|327
|115
|452
|2553
|5228
|Handicap
|9
|15
|3
|13
|1
|7
|5
|11
|17
|16
|4
|10
|14
|2
|8
|12
|18
|6
|Par
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|36
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|3
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1988
Architect Shunsuke Kato (1988)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes - included in green fee
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted VISA, JCB, DC, MC, Orico, AMEX, NICOS, Diners
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesBanquet Facilities
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Course Layout