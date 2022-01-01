Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kanto / Chiba

The Country Club Japan

0
Rating Snapshot
Rating Snapshot

GolfPass Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
About

Holes 18
Type Resort
Par 72
Length 7247 yards
Slope 131
Rating 74.9
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Champion 72 7247 yards 74.9 131
Black 72 6964 yards 73.1 123
Blue 72 6407 yards 70.7 121
White 72 5852 yards 69.2 117
Red (W) 72 5190 yards 67.1 113
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for The Country Club Japan
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Champion M: 74.9/131 589 371 469 213 419 207 557 456 429 3710 382 453 400 188 571 390 392 178 583 3537 7247
Back M: 73.1/123 573 371 452 190 401 187 532 396 411 3513 382 439 374 156 559 390 392 171 559 3422 6935
Regular M: 70.7/121 542 349 396 154 385 170 512 374 392 3274 355 380 346 132 512 351 374 157 544 3151 6425
Gold M: 69.2/117 486 316 355 125 359 154 441 328 376 2940 323 319 321 116 473 327 348 133 452 2812 5752
Ladies W: 67.1/113 423 316 306 125 286 132 401 328 358 2675 280 302 263 116 422 276 327 115 452 2553 5228
Handicap 9 15 3 13 1 7 5 11 17 16 4 10 14 2 8 12 18 6
Par 5 4 4 3 4 3 5 4 4 36 4 4 4 3 5 4 4 3 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1988
Architect Shunsuke Kato (1988)

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes - included in green fee
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted VISA, JCB, DC, MC, Orico, AMEX, NICOS, Diners
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Banquet Facilities

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

