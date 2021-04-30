Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kanto / Chiba

PGM Maria Golf Links

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6833 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Champio 72 6833 yards 73.1 123
Back 72 6496 yards 71.6 121
Regular 72 6071 yards 69.7 117
Ladies 72 5320 yards 64.8 113
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Kimisarazu Golf Links
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Champio M: 73.1/123 395 203 548 355 385 161 526 448 433 3454 493 190 359 380 531 463 417 183 363 3379 6833
Back M: 71.6/121 376 183 525 333 369 148 507 423 415 3279 482 164 350 356 503 448 387 172 355 3217 6496
Regular M: 69.7/117 329 155 511 311 354 135 486 383 396 3060 471 136 317 332 489 428 367 136 335 3011 6071
Ladies W: 64.8/113 278 135 451 245 265 105 468 352 339 2638 460 91 258 297 441 399 310 111 315 2682 5320
Handicap 3 15 9 7 1 13 17 5 11 4 16 10 14 8 2 6 18 12
Par 4 3 5 4 4 3 5 4 4 36 5 3 4 4 5 4 4 3 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1992
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round
Architect Pete Dye (1992)

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted AMEX, DC, JCB, SAISON, UC, VISA, Diners, MasterCard, UFJ
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Banquet Facilities

Reviews

