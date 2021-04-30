PGM Maria Golf Links
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6833 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Champio
|72
|6833 yards
|73.1
|123
|Back
|72
|6496 yards
|71.6
|121
|Regular
|72
|6071 yards
|69.7
|117
|Ladies
|72
|5320 yards
|64.8
|113
Scorecard for Kimisarazu Golf Links
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Champio M: 73.1/123
|395
|203
|548
|355
|385
|161
|526
|448
|433
|3454
|493
|190
|359
|380
|531
|463
|417
|183
|363
|3379
|6833
|Back M: 71.6/121
|376
|183
|525
|333
|369
|148
|507
|423
|415
|3279
|482
|164
|350
|356
|503
|448
|387
|172
|355
|3217
|6496
|Regular M: 69.7/117
|329
|155
|511
|311
|354
|135
|486
|383
|396
|3060
|471
|136
|317
|332
|489
|428
|367
|136
|335
|3011
|6071
|Ladies W: 64.8/113
|278
|135
|451
|245
|265
|105
|468
|352
|339
|2638
|460
|91
|258
|297
|441
|399
|310
|111
|315
|2682
|5320
|Handicap
|3
|15
|9
|7
|1
|13
|17
|5
|11
|4
|16
|10
|14
|8
|2
|6
|18
|12
|Par
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|36
|5
|3
|4
|4
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1992
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round
Architect Pete Dye (1992)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted AMEX, DC, JCB, SAISON, UC, VISA, Diners, MasterCard, UFJ
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesBanquet Facilities
Reviews
