Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kanto / Chiba

Kisarazu Golf Club

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

GolfPass Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6790 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Black 72 6790 yards 73.1 123
Blue 72 6404 yards 70.7 121
White 72 6067 yards 70.0 119
Gold 72 5679 yards
Orange 72 5323 yards
Green 72 4459 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Kisarazu Golf Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Champion M: 73.1/123 574 393 412 163 414 387 174 501 440 3458 428 508 389 154 372 410 375 193 503 3332 6790
Back M: 70.7/121 560 365 385 155 392 350 150 483 413 3253 394 491 374 134 353 393 351 179 484 3153 6406
Front M: 70.0/119 542 336 363 136 369 325 128 466 397 3062 375 471 354 123 335 370 330 171 476 3005 6067
Gold M: 69.2/117 525 336 307 122 338 325 124 386 372 2835 375 435 338 111 315 290 290 156 476 2786 5621
Ladies W: 66.1/111 453 306 307 122 338 294 124 386 259 2589 331 435 338 111 315 290 290 156 442 2708 5297
Handicap 9 7 3 13 1 15 11 17 5 2 12 10 14 8 4 18 6 16
Par 5 4 4 3 4 4 3 5 4 36 4 5 4 3 4 4 4 3 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1978

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, DC, VISA, AMEX, Saison, UC, Diners, JACCS, UFJ, NICOS
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a GolfPass ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
Camellia Hills CC
Camellia Hills Country Club
Sodegaura, Chiba
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
PGM Maria Golf Links
PGM Maria Golf Links
Kisarazu, Chiba
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Aqua Line GC: #18
Aqua Line Golf Club
Kisarazu, Chiba
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Gold Kisarazu CC
Gold Kisarazu Country Club
Kimitsu, Chiba
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Kazusafuji GC - West: #2
Kazusafuji Golf Club - West Course
Kimitsu, Chiba
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Tokyowan Country Club - Nagaura Course
Sodegaura, Chiba
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
The National CC Chiba - West: #2
The National Country Club Chiba - West/East Course
Ichihara, Chiba
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
The National CC Chiba - South: #6
The National Country Club Chiba - West/South Course
Ichihara, Chiba
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Tokyowan CC
Tokyowan Country Club - Kuranami Course
Sodegaura, Chiba
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Kazusafuji GC - East: #3
Kazusafuji Golf Club - East Course
Kimitsu, Chiba
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Kanozan GC - Sengen: #2
Kanozan Golf Club - Sengen/Shiratori Course
Kimitsu, Chiba
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Kazusafuji GC - South: #2
Kazusafuji Golf Club - South Course
Kimitsu, Chiba
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Course Layout
Now Reading
Search Near Me