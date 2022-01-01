Kisarazu Golf Club
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6790 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Black
|72
|6790 yards
|73.1
|123
|Blue
|72
|6404 yards
|70.7
|121
|White
|72
|6067 yards
|70.0
|119
|Gold
|72
|5679 yards
|Orange
|72
|5323 yards
|Green
|72
|4459 yards
Scorecard for Kisarazu Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Champion M: 73.1/123
|574
|393
|412
|163
|414
|387
|174
|501
|440
|3458
|428
|508
|389
|154
|372
|410
|375
|193
|503
|3332
|6790
|Back M: 70.7/121
|560
|365
|385
|155
|392
|350
|150
|483
|413
|3253
|394
|491
|374
|134
|353
|393
|351
|179
|484
|3153
|6406
|Front M: 70.0/119
|542
|336
|363
|136
|369
|325
|128
|466
|397
|3062
|375
|471
|354
|123
|335
|370
|330
|171
|476
|3005
|6067
|Gold M: 69.2/117
|525
|336
|307
|122
|338
|325
|124
|386
|372
|2835
|375
|435
|338
|111
|315
|290
|290
|156
|476
|2786
|5621
|Ladies W: 66.1/111
|453
|306
|307
|122
|338
|294
|124
|386
|259
|2589
|331
|435
|338
|111
|315
|290
|290
|156
|442
|2708
|5297
|Handicap
|9
|7
|3
|13
|1
|15
|11
|17
|5
|2
|12
|10
|14
|8
|4
|18
|6
|16
|Par
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|36
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1978
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, DC, VISA, AMEX, Saison, UC, Diners, JACCS, UFJ, NICOS
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
